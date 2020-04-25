A look at GM mask manufacturing at its Warren plant – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The auto industry is trying to return to normal after the COVID-19 setbacks.

The General Motors Warren plant manufactures thousands of masks per day.

Automakers hope to restart vehicle production in May, and bring hundreds of auto workers back to plant closings.

Both Ford and GM say production of medical equipment will continue when vehicle production resumes.

