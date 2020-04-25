5 things you should know about Josh Uche, whom the Patriots selected at No. 60 overall

After negotiating with the Baltimore Ravens for promotion Friday night, the Patriots recruited former Michigan linebacker Josh Uche to No. 60 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here are five things you should know about Uche, who at 6-foot-2 inches and 250 pounds will fill a hole in the linebacker:

It took him until his third year to emerge.

Uche didn't see much time on the field during the first half of his Michigan career: Injuries and illness kept him from appearing in more than 14 games in his first and second years, adding just six tackles.

"When things got tough, of course, thoughts of transferring and giving up began to sneak in," he said. “I just kept fighting and looking for an opportunity. When my chance came, I made sure I was ready and I made sure to execute it, and I made sure to keep making plays, so I could keep getting more opportunities.

After his senior year, where he appeared in all 12 games and was named the team's defensive player of the year after counting 35 tackles (11.5 loss) and 8.5 sacks, Big Ten coaches named Uche for the second team of all The conference.

In Michigan, he could have played a fifth year.

Uche only played in four games as a freshman due to a meniscus injury, but did not want to stay for another year, although the Wolverines petitioned the NCAA for a red shirt medical exemption.

"I put together two productive seasons in Michigan," Uche said in December. "It has been a dream of mine for life and I felt it was time."

Forever Go Blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/PtZxSrYuFm – Josh Uche (@ _Uche35) December 4, 2019

Chase Winovich was his teammate.

Uche will join fellow Michigan man Chase Winovich, who was drafted in the third round last year in New England.

In 2018, the pair combined for 12 sacks, seven of which come from Uche.

"That was my boy," said Uche. "When I was in Michigan, I remember before each game we talked about the techniques we were going to use to beat the tackles that week.

"It's great to have that chemistry back, possibly. I mean, he's just a great guy. Tall motor, elevated character.

He had his own Pro Day.

The 21-year-old missed the NFL Combine after suffering a hamstring injury in the Senior Bowl. When the closure of universities across the country due to COVID-19 meant he wouldn't get a Pro Day either, Uche took matters into his own hands.

Without Pro Days this year, this was the video sent to all Michigan LB Josh Uche NFL teams today: pic.twitter.com/rj75nlSAaN – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

It brings a "unique,quot; versatility to the passing race.

Uche described his plight as "unique,quot; and "reactive,quot; in a pre-draft interview for USA Today.

"A lot of guys rush in with an established movement," he said. "A lot of guys go to work on that move regardless of how the offensive tackle takes his set." I attack more and react more. I'm very reactive. Whatever the tackle gives me, I react to that. Sometimes I also dictate what I'm going to do. It is a very unique arsenal.

“Quick Pass is an art form for me. There are many things that come into play. I have the power boost, I have speed, I have stuttering, I have some counters. I have a lot of movements in my arsenal. ”