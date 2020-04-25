5 things you need to know about the Patriots' draft, Dalton Keene

The Patriots doubled their need for a tight end on Friday night.

Ten teams after selecting Devin Asiasi from UCLA, New England returned to the third round, acquiring the 101st pick for the New York Jets, to select Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech.

Here are five things you should know about the second tight end the Patriots selected on Friday night.

His nickname is Rambo.

Keene's teammates and coaches at Virginia Tech nicknamed him Rambo because of his resemblance to the movie character portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. The nickname came naturally, as Keene has a muscular build similar to Stallone's character and also has the same haircut.

"Honestly, it's a very good nickname," Keene said in a conference call Saturday morning. "It didn't occur to me, but it could be much worse.

"He prides himself on being a tough guy," Virginia Tech tight end coach James Shibest told the Denver Post before the draft. "Everyone called him 'Rambo' because of what his body looked like, the physique he played, how that weight room is important to him. He has gotten our whole sideline up several times running over people, he's not looking to dodge anyone. And of course he also had long hair (as a freshman and sophomore), so he really looked like a young Rambo. "

He comes from an athletic family.

Keene is not the only member of his family who plays sports at the college level.

His father Wesley played defensive end for Murray State in the 1980s. Wesley played with then linebackers coach Bud Foster, who was also Dalton's defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

Foster met Dalton as a child and recalled a "tough,quot; story that Dalton showed when his father threw him from Foster's boat into the water.

"The next thing you know, Wes grabs Dalton and turns him around and turns around and, boy, does he fall on his stomach," Foster told The Roanoke Times in 2017. "But he barely hit the water that jumped and he he just screamed bloody murder.

"And that's when Stacy, Wes's wife, had never seen a woman hit a boy so badly in my life. But I saw a certain Dalton toughness right then and there."

Keene's brother Trey was a two-sports athlete in northern Colorado, playing soccer and baseball during his time there.

He didn't just play tight end at Virginia Tech.

Keene started on the tight end during the three seasons he was at Virginia Tech. He also played H-back for the Hokies, where he was used as a blocker off the field. In his junior season, Keene had his first run, making 11 carries for 33 yards.

In addition to being named Rambo, Keene was also called the Virginia Tech Swiss Army Knife of Crime.

During this three-year college career, Keene caught 59 passes for 748 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he had 21 receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns, the highest of his career. In his second season, he caught 28 catches, his career high, for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He earned the All-ACC Honorable Mention for his 2018 campaign.

Keene was rated the second tight end athletic prospect in draft class.

The various roles Keene played for the Virginia Tech offense speak volumes for his athleticism.

Keene also showed how athletic he was in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Keene had the second best relative athletic score for tight end prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, earning a RAS of 9.34 (out of 10.0) that only beat Chase Harrell of Arkansas.

"RAS is a composite metric on a scale of 0 to 10 based on the average of the entire percentile for each of the metrics the player completed on the Combine or Pro day," according to their website.

Keene ran a 4.71 40-yard run at the Combine, which was the fifth-fastest of tight end prospects. He also had the best wide jump (125 inches) from all tight ends.

He gave up his snowboarding hobby to focus on soccer.

Growing up in Littleton, Colorado, Keene did what many grow in the snowy mountains and foothills do: snowboard.

However, as his aspirations for a football career advanced, his time on snowboarding had to stop.

"I thought it wasn't the best thing for my football career. It's kind of dangerous," Keene told The Roanoke Times. "I don't make the smartest decisions when I'm tied to a snowboard."