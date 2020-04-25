5 things you need to know about new Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi

The Patriots added some depth to the tight end by adding UCLA's Devin Asiasi in the third round (91st overall).

Asiasi is the first tight end to be drafted by New England in the first four rounds since 2010, when the team caught Rob Gronkowski in the second round and Aaron Hernandez in the fourth.

Here are five things you should know about the 6-foot-3-inch, 257-pound California native:

He spent a year in Michigan.

It was quiet, but Asiasi spent his first season at Ann Arbor in 2016. He had a touchdown on two catches for 18 receiving yards.

Asiasi attended De La Salle High School in Concord, California, which is 361 miles north of UCLA.

"It is going in excellent condition," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said when Asiasi transferred. "He was doing very well in school, very well in soccer, very popular and loved by his teammates."

Despite 44 receptions last year, he sees both sides of the position.

A true two-way tight end, Asiasi had 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns as a red jersey junior in 2019. But in an interview with the UCLA Daily Bruin last year, he emphasized the importance of blocking.

"(The execution lock) sets the tone for the entire game," Asiasi said. "You're coming in and you're hitting that guy in the mouth on the first play, you're setting that tone for the rest of the game." The running game is as important to me as the passing game. "

He was the first in his family to go to college.

When Asiasi was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, he had more in mind than his soccer dreams. Asiasi, who received more than 20 offers from each Power Five conference, was a first-generation college student.

"That is my inspiration," he told the Bleacher Report in 2015. "That is what motivates me every morning. Every time I see my cousins, they tell me:" You are the one. "They tell me that I will be the one to demonstrate that you can do much more than what is being done. "

In the back of his mind, he had his NFL dreams.

"God willing, I'm going to get to the NFL and make all that money," he said. "But for me, it's about getting my education and going to college. Soccer will give me opportunities and open doors for me."

Their Samoan heritage lends itself to brotherhood.

Asiasi is of Samoan descent, and in a 2015 interview, he shared how that contributed to the brotherhood he encountered in soccer.

"When you grow up in a Polynesian family, it is always God who always comes first, and then it is your family."

In high school, he divided time between two positions.

As a high school senior, Asiasi was 6 feet 3 feet and weighed 270 pounds, a perfect fit for the defensive line. But he had the power to score at the time, and it took some convincing to earn a place on the offensive side of the ball at the next level.

"In general, people think I'm going to be a D-end," Asiasi told the Bleacher Report in his senior year of high school. "I want to play tight end. That's where my heart is. I'm going to go out every day and prove to myself that I can be a tight end at the next level. That's where my mindset is every day. "

He got his wish when he started his college career in Michigan.