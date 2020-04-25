49ers trade protects Richard Sherman from Trent Williams timing again

Richard Sherman has embraced confrontation throughout his career and has generally outperformed his rivals.

One fight the 49ers cornerback didn't fully win was his 2013 skirmish with then-Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams, which San Francisco acquired from Washington on Saturday in a move that should protect it from future chimes.

MORE: Trent Williams Qualifies for 49ers, Redskins

After the Sherman Seahawks beat the Redskins in a wildcard clash, Sherman took a strong right hand from Williams, somehow overshadowing his positive defensive performance that night.

"What are you going to do, boy?" Sherman asked at 318 pounds near midfield.

"I'm going to hit you in the face."

"Well do it then."

Williams proceeded to do exactly what he said he would do. To Sherman's credit, he remained standing. Still, he seemed too stunned to react.

The incident brought direct parallels to a classic quote given by a stabbed man who will soon become a widespread meme.

Don't ask for what you can't handle.

A silly question https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bc/c8/bad-question-to-ask_1qz7ka9zm7k931pw116qrrc202.jpg?t=-1293164183,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sherman acknowledged his story with Williams on Saturday after learning he would be a teammate with the lineman. He seemed to admit that Williams beat him in 2013, if that wasn't clear.

While Sherman is often opposed to opponents, he has been a strong advocate for teammates throughout his career. He assumed a vocal leadership role in his first season with the 49ers last year and publicly defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from critics.

Therefore, Sherman is unlikely to allow his past with Williams to get in the way of locker room positivity. If anything, the Williams acquisition will keep his face safer than in the past.