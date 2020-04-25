48 more deaths and 607 new confirmed cases – Up News Info

The coronavirus continues to claim lives throughout Los Angeles County. New figures released Saturday show an additional 607 cases of COVID-19 and 48 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Overall, the county has seen 19,107 cases and 895 deaths, according to Los Angeles.

County Department of Public Health. Ninety-two percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

As of Saturday, nearly 114,000 county residents had been screened for the virus, with 15% positive, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health.

With temperatures rising to the 1990s in many parts of Southern California, authorities remind the public that beaches and parks remain closed in Los Angeles for the weekend. Health officials are also urging residents to continue social distancing, even while enjoying the warm weather outdoors.

"With the high temperatures this weekend, I encourage everyone to take steps to stay cool while practicing physical distancing and adhering to the Safer at Home directives," said Ferrer. “Because we are still seeing a significant increase in new cases and deaths, we ask that you continue in your home as long as possible. Enjoy the outdoors safely by walking alone or with members of your household close to your home and always at least 6 feet away from others. "

City News Service contributed to this report.