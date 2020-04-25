41 inmates at the Tarrant County Jail test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Forty-one inmates at the Tarrant County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, all inmates are quarantined, well, and cared for by JPS medical personnel.

Two other members of the jail team also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing the total to four. They are in quarantine and are fine, according to medical personnel.

The jail has initiated protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as: mandatory multiple daily temperature controls of food vendor employees, employees, and prisoners.

They continue to investigate with whom infected prisoners may also have come into contact.

No one without a mask may enter prison facilities, including staff. In addition, there are several areas within the prison that remain in quarantine until all inmates are confirmed to be COVID-free.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources