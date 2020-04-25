& # 39; Quarantine Beard & # 39; Pauly D makes fans go crazy over her new look

Gym, tanning, laundry … and a new transformation!

Jersey Shore alum, Pauly DIt doesn't seem to be shaking up its lewk signature these days.

On Friday night, the reality TV personality flocked to social media to show off his "quarantine beard," and it wasn't long before his fans lost their minds over his big transformation.

"Why does he look like someone who looks like DJ Pauly D,quot; a twitter user joked. Other wrote With heart eyes and sweaty emojis, "Pauly D … D means DAMN,quot;.

"No way, this is Pauly D. This has to be Pauly E. Maybe even Pauly F," a hilarious tweet. read.

Even more entertaining? Others joked that Pauly D's new beard looked like his own. Jersey Shore co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, she was dressing like him.

"Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed as Pauly D …….." one person said. "Why was Ron here cosplay as Pauly D?!" another shared.