& # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; adds the star of & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; Stephen Graham

WENN

Former 'Boardwalk Empire' actor is expected Join the cast members of the British television show when you resume filming as soon as the coronavirus ends.

Stephen Graham joins cast of hit UK TV show "Peaky Blinders"when filming resumes after coronavirus.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the star has said she was about to start filming on the show just before the shooting closed last month, March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Peaky Blinders was supposed to start, but that has been suspended indefinitely," he revealed. "My agent spent a lot of time putting that together."

Stephen will join his star Cillian Murphy in the cast and it will continue Tom hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neilland Sam claflin as the last big name to sign up for the hit show.

Filming on "Peaky Blinders" officially stopped on March 16, four days before UK officials announced that pubs, restaurants and bars would have to close, and Helen McCrory revealed that she, Cillian, and their producers asked the BBC to stop production.

"Together with the producers, we reached out to the BBC and said that we are going to get this out now before we have to do it in the future," he told Up News Info.com.