& # 39; My world is shattered & # 39;: foreign students stranded by coronavirus

When universities abruptly closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, many students returned to their parents' homes, distressed at having to give up their social lives and vital networking opportunities on campus. Seniors who graduate missed the opportunity to cross anything but a virtual start stage.

But the closure of the campuses has created a far greater calamity in the lives of the more than one million international students who left their home countries to study in the United States. Many had been living in university residences and had to try to find new homes, far from their home in a country under lockdown.

A sizable number of international students also watch their financial lives fall apart: Visa restrictions prevent them from working off campus, which is now closed. And while some come from families wealthy enough to pay for their home or take them home, many others had already been struggling to collect tuition fees that tend to be much higher than those paid by Americans.

As their bank accounts decline, some international students say they have had to turn to food banks for help. Others are surfing on the couch in their friends' family homes, but don't know how long they will be welcome. Those who rushed to fly home before international borders closed are not sure they can return.

"My world is shattered," said Elina Mariutsa, a Russian student studying international affairs and political science at Northeastern University, whose parents sold an apartment and borrowed money from friends to pay for their previous semesters of college.

She is almost certain that with the recent recent devaluation of the Russian ruble amid the ongoing global economic collapse, her family will not be able to pay the $ 27,000 bill for her last semester of college, let alone help her with living expenses. now.

"I'm not sure I can graduate. Right now we definitely can't afford the last semester, and there are literally only four courses left," he said.

Universities, which often receive a substantial portion of their budgets from foreign students, said they moved quickly to help international students by opening a limited number of dorms when possible, taking students home in some cases, and pressing to the federal government for support. The University of New York, which has more foreign students than any other university in the country, created emergency scholarships available for international students.

"It is difficult and it is constantly evolving," said Jigisha B. Patel, the senior advisor for international students at Northeastern. "Everyone has really moved towards doing everything they can during this time."

The federal government has stepped in to help college students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but in accordance with its American agenda, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday that international and undocumented students would be excluded from the approximately $ 6 billion. in federal funds. Aid to help students pay for expenses like food and housing

Many students said that the help provided by their universities was not enough.

"It was a very hectic time because I had no idea where to go," said Anna Scarlato, an Italian student who learned in March that she would be kicked out of her dorm at the University of Chicago in a matter of days.

With nowhere else to go, Scarlato moved into her boyfriend's dorm at a different school, but the next day they discovered that campus homes were also closing there.

Scarlato agreed to sublet a room in a Chicago apartment, but later learned that his parents, who were locked up as a result of the pandemic in Italy, would not be able to get to a bank to transfer money to him for rent.

At the last minute, her boyfriend's mother bought Scarlato a ticket to go home with him to Orange County, California. "I have no idea where I am going to be in the next two weeks or a month or two months," he said. "It feels like I'm being a parasite somehow."

When classes at Yale University were canceled, Sam Brakarsh, a student from Zimbabwe, was afraid of taking the virus to his elderly parents or being trapped by flight restrictions. The internet at her parents' house works for only three hours a day.

Instead, she temporarily decided to bunk with a classmate from Amherst, Massachusetts, who was moving home with her parents and younger brother.

Now, hoping to avoid staying longer than he should have and the fact that his student health insurance only works near campus, Brakarsh plans to move to an additional room in a teacher's house.

But "nothing is final," he said.

Some students have been reluctant to share the extent of their problems with their families who were already struggling to pay for their studies.

Stephany da Silva Triska said her mother in Brazil stopped eating at restaurants, did not replace her old car, and cut her vacation so her daughter could study politics at California State University, Long Beach.

In turn, Triska worked hard to justify her mother's sacrifice. She was chosen by professors as an outstanding senior in her specialty and won a prestigious international politics scholarship.

A ceremony to recognize his accomplishments has been canceled and his scholarship is on hold. But he has bigger problems, even if he can finish college. Her mother's interior design business, which funded the part of her education that was not covered by scholarships, has dried up.

Triska, who lives in an apartment that pays with her student work, still owes $ 600 toward tuition for her last semester of college.

"Every time I log into my student account, I see the balance of $ 600. I don't even know who I should go to, if they would be willing to negotiate the remaining balance," said Triksa.

Students who ran to airports to overcome impending border closings and wait for the pandemic at home are also fearful of facing legal obstacles when trying to return to the United States to complete their studies.

Mercy Idindili, a Yale sophomore studying statistics, said she returned to Tanzania after feeling pressured to do so in a series of emails from university administrators making clear that the institution would make "very few exceptions,quot; for international students. they wanted to stay. in the U.S.

Idindili initially made plans to stay with a friend in Georgia, but when other international students warned her that the deal could be awkward if it lasted too long, Idindili decided to go home at the last minute.

Before leaving with a ticket paid for by the school, he made sure to warn his teachers that he would be seven hours ahead and that his internet access would be inconsistent due to frequent power outages.

"Honestly, the whole week was very difficult," she said, "I cried a lot because I was so confused and disappointed by everything."

At first, he had woken up at 3 a.m. to attend virtual lectures in a linear algebra class that was causing him trouble. Since then, her teacher has started recording the lectures for her, which is helping her keep up to date.

But Idindili's visa to re-enter the United States expires in July, and all American consulates abroad are closed indefinitely. The State Department has also suspended visa processing until further notice.

"I am really scared of what happens if Tanzania does not solve this problem soon enough, and the US consulate decides to stay closed for a long time and I cannot renew my visa and go back to school." she said.

The legal status of all international students has become less secure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, their visas require that they take classes in person, rather than online. The Department of Homeland Security temporarily relaxed that rule in light of the crisis, but the exception could be reversed at any time.

Some students said they cannot wait for a more permanent solution to their visa problems. Emma Tran, who studies art study and psychology at California State University, Long Beach, burst into tears explaining that she only has enough money in her bank account to cover another month and a half of living expenses, and that she probably you will have to return to Vietnam. .

Tran lost her two jobs on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their parents' income from an apartment they own, half of which they usually rent to tourists, has also dropped precipitously.

Trying to stretch the funds, Tran initially went to a food pantry on campus, but her parents discouraged her from taking donated items that others might need more than she did. Since then, she has resorted to eating rice for more of her meals and skipping or limiting the amount of meat she consumes to save money.

"My mother said that if this is not controlled in two or three months, I will have to go home," she said, "it is really sad."

Mariutsa, the Russian student at Northeastern University, had been abroad last month to do an internship in Geneva when she learned of the crisis.

One morning she woke up to a news alert announcing that the US border would be closed that night and dozens of missed calls from friends and family who were concerned about her.

Also in his inbox was an email from Northeastern telling him to pack his things and return to the United States immediately. Airports in Geneva close early, and the last flight was scheduled to take off only about four hours later.

"It was probably the most stressful day of my life," he said.

In the end, she decided to stay in Switzerland after her boss discouraged her from flying to New York; It was a coronavirus hot spot where it would have nowhere to stay.

Now he lives without health insurance or income. When the money you saved from a previous internship runs out, you plan to move in with colleagues who offered your sofas.

On Friday, she learned that she had been chosen by Northeastern as one of the 100 most influential seniors in her graduation class this year.

"When I was a freshman, I felt that that would be the greatest achievement because international students generally don't receive those awards, due to cultural and language differences. It's really difficult to shine in the United States," he said.

"But now," he explained, "I don't even know if I'm going to graduate. It just seems like, does it matter already?"