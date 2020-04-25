& # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; Alum Grandma Lee died months after breaking her hip in a fall

WENN / Judy Eddy

The 85-year-old comedian, who competed in season 4 of the television competition, passed away at an assistance center in Jacksonville, Florida, with her two children holding hands.

"America has talent"He has lost one of his favorite alums. On Friday afternoon, April 24, months after a fall in a hotel room, comedian Grandma reads passed away at the age of 85 years.

The funny woman, who made the Top 10 in Season 4 of the NBC competition show, died at her attendance center in Jacksonville, Florida. In an explanation to TMZ, her son Kelly emphasized that her death has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

The mother of four's death occurred months after her hip fractured in November 2019. Her son explained that he fell in his hotel room after a foot show in Tampa, Florida. He added that she never fully recovered from the accident.

Lee's family claimed that the Oklahoma-born artist spent her last days reading texts and posts on Facebook. They also told the publication that she took her last breath with her two children by her side holding her hands. In addition, they noted: "The sky became much more fun."

Details of how Lee's family will conduct his funeral amid the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be shared. However, they assured that a memorial will be held to celebrate the life of comedy once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

Lee, whose real name is Frances Lee Myers, made a name for herself when she participated in NBC's talent search show in 2009. She was eliminated in the finale after landing at the bottom 5. Talking about her pranks. , previously told PEOPLE, "[My] material is based on truth."

"I go there and hairy," he continued, adding, "but I had to clean it up for the show. I won't say a false word or anything to endanger [me]. I can make it clean or nervous."