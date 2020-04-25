3 men die from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, death toll now 48 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Three men have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County, bringing the death toll to 48 people.

Two of the men who died were 60 years old and the other was 80 years old.

Two hundred eighty-two people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

"As this virus continues to affect families across our county, we must remain vigilant and look to the future," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja.

Taneja urged everyone to follow the following guidelines:

Stay home as much as possible.

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the county information line at 817-248-6299.

