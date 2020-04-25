24 Positive test for COVID-19 at the SRO Hotel in the San Francisco Mission District – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – At least 24 people in a single-room occupancy hotel in the San Francisco Mission District have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Dolores Street Community Services, which manages the building.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Positive cases of COVID-19 at Casa Quezada, a 52-unit supportive housing site, include 22 residents and two staff members.

Many of the residents are monolingual Spanish-speaking immigrants with limited access to other forms of subsidized housing. Additionally, most residents also have underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or heart or lung conditions, making them more vulnerable to the virus.

Because residents at SRO hotels and other congregate-type housing sites have limited options for self-isolation, DSCS asked that affected residents be moved to rooms for isolation. Then on Thursday, all residents, including 17 who tested negative, were transferred by city officials to hotel rooms.

Since DSCS learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 at Casa Quezada on April 13, it has asked the city's Department of Public Health and the Department of Homeless and Supportive Housing to conduct widespread testing at the facilities. However, residents and staff were not screened by DPH until six days later, on April 19, resulting in a total of 24 positive COVID-19 cases, DSCS officials said.

“Every step of the way, knowing the risk factors that influence COVID-19 transmission, our staff has had to advocate hard for testing, contact detection, and access to isolation and quarantine rooms for our residents. . We regret that the test has not been performed before. To flatten the curve, we must ensure that DPH has adequate resources to prevent and respond to outbreaks in SROs, "DSCS Executive Director Laura Valdez said in a statement.

“As an organization fighting for racial equity and justice, we are not surprised that the historical and generational structural inequities that affect the Latinx community put their health, safety, and economic well-being at risk. It would be shameful to let this moment pass without any structural reform that offers long-term solutions to the most pressing problems in our community, "he said.

The cases emerged a day after the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management confirmed a new case of coronavirus at the Mission District Division Circle Navigation Center, prompting the center to close and evaluate everyone. guests and staff.

DSCS requires DPH and MSM to begin widespread testing on all people living on the streets and in shelters, SRO residents, people with underlying health conditions, the homeless, and all essential service workers.

DSCS is also calling on the city to increase its contact tracking and mapping of high-risk people, particularly those who live on the streets or in crowded settings. In addition, it calls on the city to provide patients with access to language and culturally competent information.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.