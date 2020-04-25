2020 NFL Draft: Patriots Select Tight End Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

The Patriots selected a pair of tight ends, Devin Asiasi of UCLA and Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech, in the third round of the NFL Draft 2020 on Friday night.

New England switched to secure both players, Asiasi with the 87th overall pick and Keene with the 101st. The pair could help fill the void left by veteran Rob Gronkowski, who recently came out of retirement to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A 22-year-old California native, Asiasi began his college career in Michigan, where he appeared in the team's 13 games in his first year. He caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. After his first and it would be his only season as Wolverine, Asiasi decided to transfer to UCLA to be closer to home.

At UCLA, Asiasi played two seasons for coach Chip Kelly. His most recent year was by far the best, as he started 12 games and caught 44 catches for 641 yards and four touchdowns. Thirteen of his catches were for at least 20 yards.

Keene played three seasons at Virginia Tech, where he specialized in building construction. Keene appeared in 13 games each of his three years.

This story will be updated.