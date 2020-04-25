2020 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Selects Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland in Second Round – Up News Info

The Minnesota Vikings selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in Friday night's draft, patiently filling another important need without having to move up.

Cleveland, 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, posted some outstanding numbers in the scouting combine after three years as the starting left tackle for the Broncos. His athletics is one of his main attributes, as he has the mobility to make zone blocks that are key to the system of offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Cleveland's arrival could mean moving left tackle Riley Reiff to the left guard.

Six offensive tackles were taken in the first round, but Louisiana's Robert Hunt (39th overall) was the only offensive lineman off the board in the second round when the Vikings hit the clock. Hunt can play tackle but is likely on the road with Miami on guard.

The Vikings also made two third-round picks, 89 and 105 overall, on the second day of the draft. The last selection was a compensatory election for past losses in free agency.

The Vikings used their two first-round picks on Thursday to fill in the gaps at wide receiver (LSU's Justin Jefferson) and cornerback (TCU's Jeff Gladney), taking advantage of depth in this class in both positions. Jefferson was 22nd overall, the fifth wide receiver taken. Gladney was the 31st pick, after the Vikings dropped six places in an exchange with San Francisco that allowed them to earn additional picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Related: 2020 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Select LSU WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney with first-round picks

The offensive line has been a clear area of ​​need for the past five years, and general manager Rick Spielman's attempts to address that have been quite mixed.

Center Garrett Bradbury entered the first round in 2019 and right tackle Brian O’Neill was a second assailant in 2018, but they are among the six offensive linemen the Vikings have taken in the first four rounds in the past five drafts.

Left guard Pat Elflein, who was the focus his first two years until Bradbury came, was a third raider in 2017 who struggled after ankle and shoulder surgeries after his rookie season. Reiff, who won a five-year, $ 58 million contract in 2017, is the only significant agent still signing on the list.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)