2 hikers rescued after stranded on Vermont's icy snowy trail

STOWE, Vt. (AP) – Two hikers who found themselves trapped in icy, snowy terrain while on a temporarily closed trail in Vermont were rescued.

A Stowe Mountain rescue team removed two women from the Sterling Pond Trail in Smugglers Notch Thursday night, Burlington Free Press reported.

"Two women left Burlington on a beautiful day with green grass and hoped to see the same thing in Notch and found they could not return," said Doug Veliko, chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue.

Veliko warned of dangerous conditions at this time on trails that have been officially closed by the state under CDC guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescue team had to quarantine the equipment used to get the women to safety due to virus problems. Rescue clothing and trucks must also be decontaminated.

Veliko said the virus has changed the way rescuers respond to stranded hikers. He said fewer people are dispatched to minimize exposure and planning for rescues takes longer, increasing the amount of time before the team can help the stranded.