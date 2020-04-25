12 rangers among 17 killed in ambush in Congo park

NAIROBI, Kenya – Twelve rangers were among the 17 people killed in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities said, in one of the worst massacres in the park's recent history. The park blamed members of a Rwandan rebel group for the attack.
Rangers were returning to the park, the oldest in Africa, when they saw a civilian vehicle that had been attacked and came to their defense, park officials said in a declaration. But they were subjected to "a fiercely violent and sustained ambush,quot; around 11 a.m. on Friday near the village of Rumangabo, according to the statement.
In addition to the killed rangers, a driver and four civilians were shot dead. Two other civilians and four rangers were wounded, one in critical condition.
"This is a devastating day for Virunga National Park and the surrounding communities," said park officials.
The park said the armed men belonged to the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, one of the largest foreign armed groups in the country, whose ranks include members accused of having ties to the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The group did not immediately respond in public and did not take responsibility for Friday's attack.
Established in 1925 as Africa's first national park, Virunga covers 3,000 square miles and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park's lush volcanic forests in eastern Congo are home to unrivaled biodiversity, including forest and savanna elephants and hundreds of species of birds, along with endangered mountain gorillas.
But poaching, logging, and riots stemming from Congo's civil wars have damaged the wildlife population and made the park vulnerable to attacks by militia groups. Hundreds of rangers among the park's dedicated team of 700 park rangers have been killed.
On March 23, Virunga temporarily closed after scientific directives. The suggested primates may be vulnerable to complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Park officials said the latest wave of violence would not deter their commitment to improving the economic and humanitarian needs of civilians living in the area surrounding the park.
"More than ever, those communities aspire to live in a climate of stability, justice and peace," the officials said.