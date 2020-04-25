10 reported deaths at Gordon Manor nursing home in Redwood City – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – An outbreak of coronavirus in a nursing home in Redwood City has now killed 10 residents, according to the facility's director.

Gordon Manor Residential Care Home earlier this week reported two deaths from residents at its 1600 block of Gordon St. in Redwood City, including former Stanford President Donald Kennedy.

About 20 residents and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Gordon Manor, according to the facility's director, Alisa Mallari Tu, who told KPIX 5 that she considers her patients to be part of her family.

"It has been two really difficult weeks, three weeks or months that we have been under lockdown, Mallari Tu told KPIX 5." And my main concern is for my residents. And, you know, they are my friends. "

Mallari Tu told the Bay Area News Group that the facility had about 65 residents living there before the virus struck.

San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy told KPIX 5 that county health officials were alerted to a COVID-19 staff shortage at Gordon Manor on April 11 and the health department deployed a team of doctors on-site to support monitoring and care of residents. The health department is also seeking more State of California personnel to increase current support at the facility, Callagy said.

Everyone at Gordon Manor was currently being screened for the virus, Callagy said.

The county health officer has ordered residential care facilities to expand their detection and monitoring of COVID-19, and the health department is deploying response teams at facilities throughout the county to assess and evaluate residents and staff as needed.

In a statement to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Kennedy's wife Robin said the former 88-year-old Food and Drug Administration educator and commissioner worsened over the weekend while battling the virus at the Gordon Manor facility .

"My husband was not alone in his room at any time during the days of his illness," she wrote. “When he got worse on Saturday night, a family member was with him holding hands, massaging his face, talking to him and reminding him how much his family loved him. Our (adult) children and I and two of our grandchildren were able to "be present,quot; on Sunday night, through FaceTime. "

"It gave each of us a chance to say goodbye," he added.

At least 539 people in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19 infections in California, according to data released by the state on Friday. More than 5,400 residents and workers have contracted the virus in nursing homes and care facilities across the state.

Of the 41 COVID-19 deaths in San Mateo County, 32 fatalities have been victims of 70 years or more.

Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, told KPIX 5 that skilled nursing facilities are the ideal coronavirus to spread because they are places where people live interdependent on other people to care for them.

"And the people who live there are not healthy. They are very old or have chronic problems that put them at increased risk for serious complications and deaths, Swartzberg said. "So you have this environment where people are closed permanently or semi-permanently and you have people who take care of them … A lot of different interactions with people who of course have to be within six feet. So, they have a high risk of exposure. So you have, it's like the ignition ready to explode in terms of fire. "

The Bay Area has seen several outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes in recent days. Among the most affected nursing homes is the Gateway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, where the coronavirus has killed at least 13 residents and infected more than 100 people since last week.

Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Teresa Drenick said her office had launched an investigation into Gateway, where employees alleged they were told to return to work even after contracting the virus.

Other nursing homes in the Bay Area with fatal coronavirus outbreaks include the East Bay Post-Acute Health Center in Castro Valley and the Orinda Care Center.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said Friday that he wants the state to release COVID-19 information from nursing homes more quickly.

“We know that nursing homes are a hot spot. All over the country. I'm not going to call it a cover-up. This is new for all of us, "said Canepa. “However, the public deserves to know what the full story is if we really want to know the moment and turn the corner. Lives are at risk. "

Supervisor Canepa says county officials need more information to make better decisions in real time.

"The state must take immediate action and release the information as soon as possible … In addition, health officials have a responsibility to act as well," said Canepa. “We should evaluate every individual who shows any symptoms housed in nursing homes. The government should also invest in disinfecting these facilities. And ensure that caregivers have the personal protective equipment necessary to do the job.

"Because we are late and have no data, we cannot make the best decision to find solutions. When lives in our stake have the best data, they will save lives."

The families of some patients have spoken in support of Gordon Manor.

Dennis, who declined to give his last name, said his mother has lived at the facility for approximately two years and his aunt approximately four years.

"I am worried. I am worried. Hopefully, they will get ahead, they will pass, they will come out of this," she said.

He and a family member of another patient told KPIX 5 that Gordon Manor workers are constantly updating them on their loved ones.

Gordon Manor is a great place, a great place. Just an unfortunate situation, "said Dennis.

At the front door, someone left a large handwritten sign saying "We love GMs."

Joe Vázquez and Da Lin contributed to this report.