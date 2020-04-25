1 Seriously injured after motorcycle accident in eastern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Officials say a 32-year-old North Branch man is seriously injured after a motorcycle accident Saturday morning.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, they received a call at 11:08 a.m. from a personal injury accident involving a truck and motorcycle on the Athens Trail and Interstate 35 in Lent Township.

When the officer arrived, they discovered that a Ford F150 truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the accident.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Regions Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The truck driver, a Lakeville minor, was not injured.

Initial investigation shows that the van driver did not yield to the oncoming motorcycle. Authorities say there appears to be no other contributing factor at this time.

The accident is still under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.