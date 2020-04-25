1 killed in Lone Tree shooting, 2 arrested, Douglas County sheriff says

Douglas County authorities are investigating a homicide after a person was killed Friday in Lone Tree.

The deputies responded to a shooting call at 5:50 p.m. at 10169 Park Meadows Drive and found an individual on the ground with injuries. Medical personnel made efforts to save lives, but were unsuccessful, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Two people of concern were detained on Lincoln Boulevard and Park Meadows Drive and are cooperating with investigators, according to the press release. No formal charges have been filed.

The sheriff's office says it is still looking for a man and woman believed to be associated with the victim, but "there is no danger to the public and we have no suspect in general."

Witnesses with relevant information have been asked to contact the helpline at 303-660-7579.