1 killed in Lone Tree shooting, 2 arrested, Douglas County sheriff says

Matilda Coleman
Douglas County authorities are investigating a homicide after a person was killed Friday in Lone Tree.

The deputies responded to a shooting call at 5:50 p.m. at 10169 Park Meadows Drive and found an individual on the ground with injuries. Medical personnel made efforts to save lives, but were unsuccessful, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Two people of concern were detained on Lincoln Boulevard and Park Meadows Drive and are cooperating with investigators, according to the press release. No formal charges have been filed.

