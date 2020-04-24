Zoe Kravitz credits Catwoman Workout for keeping her rope during the running of the bulls

WENN

The actress who will play Selina Kyle in the upcoming Batman movie claims that her training during coronavirus blockade is excellent for her mental health.

Zoe Kravitz follows her Catwoman home training amidst the coronavirus blockade.

The actress will appear as an opposite Robert Pattinson while making his Caped Crusader debut in "The batman"And Zoe told Vanity Fair that she is managing to keep her Catwoman training from home.

"It's not what the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, bitch,'" he laughed. "The first two weeks I quarantined myself, I remember texting the director, Matt (Reeves), and I said, 'Maybe we need to make the cat adapt a few more sizes when this is over. "

Zoe had been training for "four or five" months before production and, after being forced to stay home, she confessed, "I quickly decided to put my shit together."

Her current Catwoman training consists of virtual sessions with her coach, David Higgins, five days a week, and she said, "Actually, it's been really cool because it's given me some kind of structure, because I do it at the same time and it also makes weekends feel like a weekend." .

"I don't exercise on the weekends and it gives me 'Oh, it's a different day'. So it's actually been really cool just for my mental health."

Meanwhile, Zoe makes sure to take care of herself, as she enjoys much-needed downtime during shutdown, adding, "Food, wine, and herb. It's my favorite thing right now."

"So I'm definitely eating whatever I want. But yeah, I try to stay in good shape so I don't have to start from scratch."

"The Batman" will hit theaters on October 1, 2021.