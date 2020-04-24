Your guide to staying fit, eating, having fun, staying connected while on the go – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will provide KPIX 5 users with a list of weekly tips on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FITNESS: TP TRAINING

Canadian fitness instructor ABI ROMAN is rolling a bunch of toilet tolls as she takes him through a full workout using just two things per mat and (if she has it) toilet paper. Ripped with the TP Work Out. It's fast, furious, fun, and perfect for the quarantined lifestyle. YES EH?

Click for TP training

FOOD: CHEF JOSE'S KITCHEN

Join the WORLD CENTRAL CUISINE FOUNDER and the Chef will start preparing 3 million meals for JOSE ANDRES for his daily cooking classes from his home in DC. Rustic recipes are accessible and familiar. Watch chef José's delicious demos on his Instagram TV page.

@ Instragram / chefjoseandres

FOOD FAIR: ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR

Enjoy all the fried food at the fair, from corn dogs to hot dogs, fried twinkies, and a carnival of other treats. Sidewalk pickup available. Order before Wednesday to pick up on Friday.

Food Pickup at Alameda County Fair

FOOD TO GO: ONE STOP FOOD 2 TO GO

The best of Bay Area food to go from your favorite restaurants, all in one online home. You can add your favorite restaurant to the mix and search for the food you love.

Food To Go website

MUSIC: FRANTI BY YOUR SIDE

Beloved San Francisco musician Michael Franti & Spearhead has just released a new song as a tribute to the first responders in the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm on your side,quot; was recently filmed in Bali and was put together in just 48 hours. It is Franti at its best, most emotional and moving. The video also features Sara, Michael's ray of light, and her son TAJ. The song will move you and will be trapped in your head … in a very good way. The new cut can be found on the brand new album "Work Hard & Be Nice,quot; and is available on iTunes. Enjoy the video here.

@ Instagram / michaelfranti

EVENT: TONY BENNETT SINGALONG

Veteran singer Tony Bennett is inviting Bay Area residents to gather to massively sing his famous song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," at noon this Saturday in honor of dedicated frontline workers. to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. . So wherever you are on Saturday at 12 noon, join the cable cars to the stars and the choir around the Bay. Just for fun: I once tried to bring that song with TONY at the GRAMMYS. Check it out here and don't judge:

Tony Bennett Singalong

LAUGHS: QUARANTINE COMEDY

"Horse without name,quot;

This is a cool trick and has inspired a thousand imitators, but this is the OG. I challenge anyone to go around and beat this.

Nameless Horse on YouTube

PARADY: MOVE OVER BEE GEES

"Stay inside,quot;

Dorm bands rule and this is especially a parody of The Bee Gees Classic with musical kids who can carry a tune as good as the originals. The video is tremendously fun to boot.

Stay inside

Email me your suggestions for Liam's List: [email protected]

Have a great weekend.