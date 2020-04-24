Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

States struggle with the costs of the pandemic
Across the United States, states have rushed to handle an avalanche of claims for unemployment benefits as more and more people queue for help during the coronavirus pandemic. In the past five weeks, more than 26 million people in the US USA They have filed new unemployment claims.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, said this week that states, which shared $ 150 billion of previous pandemic aid, should consider filing for bankruptcy. But there is a bipartisan agreement that Congress will need to help more, our chief Washington correspondent writes.
A world without American leadership
The pandemic has cost lives and livelihoods, and has also shaken fundamental assumptions about American exceptionalism, the unique role the United States played for decades after World War II as an example to the world.
Your moments before the pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic just over a month ago, and many people are homesick for life before the virus. The Times asked readers to send photos and videos to capture those moments, and we received hundreds of presentations from all over the world.
The 20-year legacy of a beloved restaurant
Above, Gabrielle Hamilton at her bistro, Prune, in the East Village of Manhattan. With the decrease in daily sales and the closing of a closing, the restaurant closed in mid-March.
It is unclear which companies will survive the pandemic, but the fragility of the restaurant industry has long been worrying. (Don't ask him about brunch.)
This is what is happening the most.
Aid offer to Greenland: The United States has agreed to provide the island with semi-autonomous Danish territory, with $ 12.1 million in financial support. The offer received a divided reaction in Denmark, after President Trump expressed interest in buying Greenland last year.
News quiz: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a woman who just went through a breakup goes from being a romantic couple to a pandemic couple.
Night comedy: Then The official who led the federal government's efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine was fired, President Trump denied knowing him. Trevor Noah said: "Trump has never heard of the boy in charge of finding a vaccine. And you know what? To be honest, part of me is not surprised."
The virtual N.F.L. drought
The National Football League games start in August, so far it has dodged the pandemic disruption. But his most spectacular off-season event started Thursday: the N.F.L. draft, when players learn whether they will get a million dollar contract.
Ken Belson, who has covered the N.F.L. for The Times since 2013, We discussed the draft with our Times Insider colleague Terence McGinley. Here are edited excerpts.
Are you surprised that the N.F.L. Have you proceeded with your off season?
There were a handful of people calling N.F.L. close in sympathy with the other leagues. There were teams that were nervous about the perception of newly minted millionaires at a time when people were suffering and unemployment was rising.
Now, two teams told me how surprised they were by the positive reaction to N.F.L. free agency and the fact that they think fans have faced that.
In this economy, without new sports, the draft will be an audience show because there is little else to see. And I think they think it will be good for the country to have new content on television.
There are 32 new millionaires, it's like a sports lottery. It is a happy sports story when there is a shortage of them.
The development of off-season programming in recent years seems fortuitously positioned for this moment, right?
It has been deliberate and they have been strategic. The draft has been perhaps the most obvious. They started moving it across the country. With each place they moved to, they have gotten more sponsors.
In a normal year, preliminary speculation begins the moment the Super Bowl ends. It fills hours and hours of television when there are no games. How good does that get? If you're in the business of providing content, you don't have to play a game and it will still take up hours of radio and television talk.
