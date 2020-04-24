Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The southern countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic want a recovery fund of more than a trillion euros, given in the form of grants instead of loans. That idea does not appeal to the wealthier and healthier nations, which have also resisted calls to the bloc to issue joint debt.
A package worth 540 billion euros, or about $ 580 billion, will be available by June 1, said the president of the European Council.
Context: A uniform economic recovery in 27 nations, with a population of 440 million, is crucial for the bloc to continue to function as a single market and stabilize the euro.
Too: An offer of US $ 12.1 million in financial aid to Greenland was he met cautiously, reliving memories of President Trump's interest last year in buying the country.
Aftermath of Italy: "I want justice,quot;
As epidemics decline in Europe, governments are cautiously moving to reopen countries. On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany warned state governors to loosen restrictions too quickly. "wasting what we have accomplished. "
Italy, which has the highest death toll in Europe in the crisis, is receiving more and more calls from the public to hold someone accountable.
Prosecutors are investigating whether the authorities' mistakes contributed to the country's deadliest groups. and directors of a nursing home where residents died can face involuntary manslaughter charges.
Details: Some 45,000 family members of coronavirus victims who believe that not enough was done have joined a Facebook group called "NOI denunceremo,quot; ("We will denounce you,quot;).
Note quote: "Phase 3 will be the criminalization of contagion," said one journalist. "The pandemic will become a great collective judgment."
The crisis has exposed two weaknesses in the United States: President Trump's erratic leadership, which has devalued scientific experience, and profound structural problems such as a dysfunctional health system and the lack of a social safety net.
Europeans look in disbelief at the richest and most powerful nation in the world. "The United States did not do poorly, it did exceptionally poorly," said a Paris-based political scientist.
The nation's initial minimization of the crisis, along with China's authoritarian measures, have become lessons on how not to combat the pandemic. "These are two extremes, neither of which can be a model for Europe," said Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister.
High prevalence: A survey of 3,000 grocery shoppers in New York State showed an astonishingly high rate of Positive tests for antibodies to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. The results suggest a much larger outbreak than previously thought.
It is unclear which restaurants will survive the pandemic. But the fragility of the industry has been problematic for years, as rent has increased and demographics have changed (don't ask about brunch).
"For the past 10 years, I have been watching with wide eyes and alarm as the sweet and gentle citizen restaurant transformed into a kind of colossal rebel beast," he writes. "It has always been difficult, but when did it come is hard?"
This is what is happening the most.
South Korea: The mayor of the country's second largest city, Busan, He resigned after admitting sexual misconduct, the latest South Korean standout to fall as the #MeToo movement has spread across the male-dominated society.
Snapshot: Above, the tent at the historic Alex Theater in Los Angeles. Hardy reputation aside, the entire vintage of Hollywood Movie theaters have been closed for more than a month, with only assumptions about when they might come back to life.
What we are reading: Slate's collection of the voices of people who survived Ebola, SARS, and even the 1918 flu. "These remarkable reflections on past pandemics help us begin to see what it will be like to come out on the other side of it," Elizabeth writes. Dias, our national religion correspondent.
The virtual N.F.L. drought
The National Football League games start in August, so far it has dodged the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. But his most spectacular off-season event is underway now: the N.F.L. draft, when players learn whether they will get a million dollar contract.
Ken Belson, who has covered the N.F.L. for The Times since 2013, he provided information about the draft in a conversation with our Times Insider colleague Terence McGinley. Here are excerpts from their exchange, edited for brevity.
Are you surprised that the N.F.L. Have you proceeded with your off season?
There were a handful of people calling N.F.L. close in sympathy with the other leagues. There were teams that were nervous about the perception of newly minted millionaires at a time when people were suffering and unemployment was rising. Now, two teams told me how surprised they were by the positive reaction to N.F.L. free agency and the fact that they think fans have faced that.
In this economy, without new sports, the draft will be an audience show because there is little else to see. And I think they think it will be good for the country to have new content on television. There are 32 new millionaires, it's like a sports lottery. It is a happy sports story when there is a shortage of them.
The development of off-season programming in recent years seems fortuitously positioned for this moment, right?
It has been deliberate and they have been strategic. The draft has been perhaps the most obvious. They started moving it across the country. I would have been in Las Vegas this year. With each place they moved to, they have gotten more sponsors.
In a normal year, preliminary speculation begins the moment the Super Bowl ends. It fills hours and hours of television when there are no games. How good is that, if you're in the business of providing content, you don't have to play a game and it will still take up hours of radio and television talk?
