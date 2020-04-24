Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Are you surprised that the N.F.L. Have you proceeded with your off season?

There were a handful of people calling N.F.L. close in sympathy with the other leagues. There were teams that were nervous about the perception of newly minted millionaires at a time when people were suffering and unemployment was rising. Now, two teams told me how surprised they were by the positive reaction to N.F.L. free agency and the fact that they think fans have faced that.