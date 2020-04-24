Will Varun Dhawan give money and food to daily salaried workers on his birthday?

Organizing lavish parties is clearly out of the question for all those who celebrate their birthdays during the closing period. But there are people like Varun Dhawan, who find alternative and better ways to spend their special day. The actor celebrates his birthday on April 24. But this year will be different.



Reports suggest that while Varun will be spending a quiet birthday with his family at his Juhu residence, he plans to give money and food to daily salaried workers on the day. Incidentally, Varun has donated Rs 55,000 to the PM CARES Fund and the CM Relief Fund. It has provided meals for the poor and unemployed and for front-line doctors and medical staff.

This gesture of helping daily salaried workers on their birthdays is a refreshing way to celebrate. Compassion makes the celebration complete.