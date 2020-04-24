Will & Grace airs its second final series – How did the story end this time?

NBC's groundbreaking comedy Will and grace It has come to an end a second time. The original Emmy-winning series aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, and the three-season revival aired its series finale on Thursday night, ending what they call Seasons 9, 10, and 11.

The last episode focused on the four main characters: Will (Erick McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes), as they concluded their stories that have been unfolding throughout the season.

At the beginning of the episode, Will and Grace were busy packing the apartment they had shared for twenty years so they could move into their new suburban home and raise their children. Meanwhile, Karen was contemplating reconciling with her ex-husband, Stanley Walker, as Jack waited to know if he was finally going to have a chance to perform on Broadway.

Of course, there were some setbacks along the way. First, Grace thought she was going into labor, only to find it was a false alarm. And, Will's former McCoy Whitman (Matt Bomer) showed up unexpectedly to see if they could give their relationship another shot.

Will told McCoy "we'll see," and their future together was up in the air, but there was no doubt that Will and Grace would continue their plan to live together in a suburban home and raise their children.

"Everything is going to be very different," Grace told Will just before she went into labor. “A completely new life. A new house, children. We have always been Will and Grace. "

Will responded by saying that everything would be fine.

"Maybe we have been Will and Grace long enough," Will said. "We are going to be great."

Unfortunately, they never revealed the names they chose for their children, and this time the future was not in sight. As fans will remember, the end of 2006 ended on a completely different note.

In that ending, Will and Grace married their respective spouses, but separated after a fight. The series leapt into the future to show their children reunite at the university, prompting Will and Grace to reconnect. But, all of that ending was retconned when the series' resurgence began in 2017.

As for Karen, she decided to return to Stanley and accepted her second marriage proposal, making her richer than ever. At the end of 2006, he had lost all his money. And, Jack, who is now married to stewardess Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez), finally made it to Broadway as Sailor # 5 in In the city. In the original ending, Jack had inherited all the money from Beverly Leslie (Leslie Jordan) and was taking care of Karen.

The episode ended with the four characters gathering in Will & Grace's empty apartment for one last goodbye. After Grace goes into labor, everyone goes to the hospital. And for the last time, Will closed the door and left his old life behind so he could begin the next chapter.



