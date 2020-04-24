Why doesn't the Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love drama compare to Favre-Rodgers in Green Bay?

Green Bay made the surprise first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by switching to Jordan State's Utah Love with No. 26 pick.

Love could be the successor to two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and within minutes comparisons to the Rodgers-Brett Favre drama lit up social media. Favre even stepped in with TMZ and said, "No one is replacing Aaron Rodgers."

Well, someone will have to do it at some point, but the dynamics are different in these two situations for various reasons.

Here is a breakdown of the differences between Favre-Rodgers and Rodgers-Love.

Rodgers slid down, Love jumped

The Packers selected Rodgers with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. The 49ers took Alex Smith with the No. 1 pick in that draft after Rodgers had been considered.

That led to a prolonged stay in the Green Room, and the Packers took the opportunity to take Cal's quarterback as Favre's backup. Favre was 35 when the Packers took Rodgers.

Rodgers is 36 years old and still has a contract until 2023. In theory, that means he could close his career at Green Bay. Meanwhile, Love was considered a borderline first-round pick and was the fourth quarterback selected behind Joe Burrow of LSU, Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon.

The Packers clearly see Love as a development project behind Rodgers.

Favre retired upon retiring, Rodgers did not

By 2006, Favre was in his 16th season with the Packers, and retirement talks became a constant theme at training camp. Rodgers served as Favre's backup for three seasons from 2005 to 2007, and the round-trip retirement talk reached its breaking point before the 2008 season.

It was then that Packers general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy chose to go with Rodgers and trade Favre, who was 38 when he was traded to the Jets.

With Love's side, there's already a debate going on about whether the Packers should switch Rodgers, who is coming off his 12th season as the starting quarterback for Green Bay. For his part, Rodgers is not close to retirement. When asked about the possibility of the Packers bringing in a quarterback for the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers said, "They won't beat me."

The franchise address is different.

The Packers were coming off a 10-6 season when they recruited Rodgers, but ended 4-12 the following season and Thompson fired Mike Sherman. McCarthy had two seasons with Favre, and that led to a 13-3 record in 2007.

Favre's last game with Green Bay was a 23-20 loss to the Giants in the 2007-08 NFC Championship Game. Rodgers failed to lead a playoff career in his first season as a starter next season.

The Packers also finished 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game last season before losing 37-20 to the 49ers. That was Matt LaFleur's first season, and GM Brian Gutekunst helped change the franchise after a 6-9-1 record in 2018.

The question now is how long LaFleur and Rodgers can stay together.

Favre still had it, Rodgers?

Favre had 4,155 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his last season with the Packers in 2007. The previous two seasons he had 38 TDs and 37 interceptions and Green Bay did not make the playoffs.

The best season at the end of Favre's career came when he was 40 with Minnesota and finished with 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rodgers had 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He still plays at a high level, but his best season since turning 30 was in 2016. Rodgers struggled sometimes last season and had a quarterback rating of 95.4. That's his third-lowest mark in 12 seasons.

Favre's departure created a circus

"The train has left the station."

Those were the words McCarthy used when the Packers decided to advance with Rodgers. Favre still infuriated Green Bay fans by flying to Green Bay with his wife Deanna before being traded, and the less-than-friendly division led to debate within the fan base over the next two years.

Remember, Favre was the greatest icon in franchise history after leading Green Bay to its first Super Bowl championship in 30 years in 1996. Rodgers proved that the Packers were right to lead the team to the Super Bowl in three seasons. after taking the starting position.

How will that work with Love and Rodgers? It is too early to know. Love has time to develop behind Rodgers, but with each season those questions will get a little stronger and put more pressure on the organization. Just watch the Bob Kraft-Bill Belichick-Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo drama that took place in New England over the past few seasons. None of the quarterbacks are with the Patriots now.

In writing Love, Green Bay showed that it is looking into a future without Rodgers at some point. Will that be after the 2023 season?

That will be a great question that does not go away.