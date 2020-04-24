Why did the Packers select QB Jordan Love? A case for the shocking first-round pick

The Packers who took Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday even though Aaron Rodgers was still playing as an above-average quarterback, has made comparisons when the franchise selected Rodgers in 2005 when Brett Favre was his starting quarterback.

Favre would go 4-12 in Rodgers' rookie year, throwing 29 interceptions in the process. Immediately, then, Green Bay's decision to look ahead looked wise.

Rodgers is a different breed. He comes from a season in which he threw 26 touchdowns to just four teams; He hasn't thrown 10 interceptions in one season since 2010. His ability to avoid turnovers that accompanied Favre's entire career could increase his longevity at Lambeau beyond what Favre accomplished.

Therefore, the decision to move Love to 26th, at a time when Rodgers, 36, has gone public with his desire for the team to recruit a catcher in the early rounds, may seem more like a reach what happened 15 years ago. The future-focused draft methodology for a contestant is inherently controversial. However, it is not necessarily incorrect.

Green Bay doesn't need to look far to see what happens when a team doesn't have a good quarterback. Two of his three NFC North opponents have jogged average quarterbacks, at best, for more than a decade. Lions could also be grouped into that category, depending on one's vision of Matthew Stafford. So instead of waiting for a draft where they were forced to add a call sign, the Packers took the opportunity to grab someone they clearly admire.

Love will not accept Rodgers' job anytime soon. His role is to learn under a future Hall of Famer for a couple of years, and then take over or be traded by draft picks to Jimmy Garoppolo if Rodgers remains productive. If it's as good as the Packers think, it would be worth the drama for the pesky Rodgers and Packers fans anytime soon.

What does Green Bay see in love? A potentially generational versatile pin that takes time to fine-tune your decision making and precision. In other words, the high-potential quarterback type isn't always available later in the first round, where the Packers will likely pick in the foreseeable future.

Obviously, there is great risk in selecting Love in these circumstances. The Utah state product needs tough skin to navigate the media and handle Rodgers' potentially cold treatment, who was chilled by Favre when he joined the Packers. You also need to be able to resist a long reserve paper without stagnating.

Green Bay's main office is putting its reputation on the line. If Love fails, his talent evaluators will forever be labeled as the ones that infuriated the best quarterback in franchise history for no reason.

However, the best case scenario was apparently too sweet to pass up. For the Packers' bosses, it was worth the gamble. A potential franchise quarterback is always worth it.