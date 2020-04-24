Why did Demi Lovato cut her exes off her life?

How Demi lovato he realized, "If they're ex, it's for a reason."
The famous singer and former Disney star, the now 27-year-old star, has grown up in the spotlight. As a result, their romances have also been developed in the light of that bright light, but Lovato is ending that. As she explained Jameela Jamilthe podcast My weight isLovato has learned to set limits on what she shared with the media and with people who no longer belong to her life.
"My steepest learning curve over the course of my career was, well, I think learning to set boundaries with other people is fine, that was something I have just learned over the last year and a half," he explained. "I had to learn that by not setting limits, I put myself in the position I was in … talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it's a relationship or if it's my recovery, you know. … nothing was sacred to me. "
As a result of spending time out of the public eye after his overdose, "I have been able to heal so much. I have healed myself more in the last year and a half than in the last six years. Years I have traveled the world preaching about recovery,quot; .
"I can heal because I'm not talking about those things with the media," he continued. "I'm not telling people details that they can knock me down with later."
It has also been able to go from people who should no longer be in your life,
"I used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always had to fix it or always had to fix things and in fact I'm not really friends with anyone from my exes today because I had to realize that it wasn't healthy either, "he told Jamil.
"Trying to maintain a close friendship with some of my ex-boyfriends is just not realistic, there is actually a reason why people don't do that," Lovato continued, noting that she tried to remain friends with ex-exes because "she had afraid to let people go. "
"Now that I've been able to put people aside, you know, that's another thing I had to learn when it comes to removing toxic people from your life; if they're ex, it's for a reason," she said.
In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, Lovato confirmed that she is no longer in contact with her famous past love, Wilimer Valderramawho is now committed to Amanda Pacheco.
"I am really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we are not in each other's lives, we have not spoken in a long time," he said. "But I think I needed that because I had to learn to be fine on my own. When you get into a relationship with someone at that young age and then spend six years with someone, you really can't learn about yourself."
