Why did Demi Lovato cut her exes off her life?

How Demi lovato he realized, "If they're ex, it's for a reason."

The famous singer and former Disney star, the now 27-year-old star, has grown up in the spotlight. As a result, their romances have also been developed in the light of that bright light, but Lovato is ending that. As she explained Jameela Jamilthe podcast My weight isLovato has learned to set limits on what she shared with the media and with people who no longer belong to her life.

"My steepest learning curve over the course of my career was, well, I think learning to set boundaries with other people is fine, that was something I have just learned over the last year and a half," he explained. "I had to learn that by not setting limits, I put myself in the position I was in … talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it's a relationship or if it's my recovery, you know. … nothing was sacred to me. "