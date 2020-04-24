Why couldn't the cut dethrone the project track?

There was a lot of riding on Making the cut.
When Amazon announced that they were going to do business with Heidi klum and Tim gunn, the dream team that helped make Catwalk Project singing for years, first on Bravo and then on Lifetime, it seemed like that would be the end of public relations. The show was returning to the network that originated it, back in the capable hands of Magical Elves, the production company that created it, after the collapse of The Weinstein Company that required its cancellation on Lifetime, but without its host of all life and, perhaps most importantly, his beating heart (who would be Gunn's design mentor). And the show's most visible faces were off, bringing their own brand recognition to the retail giant for a show meant to directly compete with it.
"After 16 incredible seasons, I'm saying & # 39; Auf Wiedersehen & # 39; a Catwalk Project, a program that I had the honor of organizing and helping to create, "said Klum when his departure in 2018 was announced." I am incredibly proud of the program, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I really appreciate dedicated fans and most of all I'm thankful that we can shed light on creativity and help launch so many careers of talented designers. I am very excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We'll partner with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next! "
For a while, smart money seemed to be working Making the cut, the show that Klum and Gunn finally created for Jeff Bezos& # 39; giant & # 39; The series would be truly global, pitting 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world against each other to find the new brand worth elevating to the status of global phenomenon. Along the way, the winning looks would be instantly available at the show's Amazon store, and eventually someone would walk away with an incredible million dollars to invest in their brand.
And yet, here we are at the end of the show's first season, with its last two episodes debuting on Prime Video on Friday, April 24, it all aired after Bravo managed to get two full seasons of his new (and, we dare we say, improved?) Project Runway in the air, and we're not so sure what Klum described for Variety As "it is no longer a sewing competition," he added, "we are looking for a great brand, so they have to have a business mindset along with their creativity," it really delivered on its promise. Let us explain why.
The contestants
Let's start with the designers vying for victory. One of the big differences between Making the cut and Catwalk ProjectGunn and Klum liked to reiterate while promoting their new project, it was that the global talent found would be more advanced and established in their careers. "I would say Catwalk Project is the undergraduate program, Making the cut it's the graduate program and PHD, "Gunn explained to reporters during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association press tour in January. And while that apparently promised a more elaborate and successful design, it actually , delivered 12 contestants who were so afraid of betraying their brand identity, that they routinely avoided facing the challenge given by each episode, simply doing what they wanted and rarely showing anything very different from the week before.
It was often almost impossible to discern what each designer's weekly accessible look (aka the one that would sell on Amazon if the designer won) did more than their catwalk look. A designer – favorite Esther PerbantShe had to be scolded to design something other than black, which she only did once before returning to a complete absence of color. In fact, there were several weeks in which many parades featured garments almost exclusively in neutral colors only. And while we were reminded time and time again that this was not a simple sewing competition, we didn't think that meant that some of these designers would almost entirely lack the ability to build a garment and yet in the second week, the designer Martha Gottwald She went home because she had no idea how to finish her dress, sending it down the catwalk with only pins holding it together.
The hidden seamstresses
Because this wasn't, let's say with us now, just a sewing competition, each of the designers was assisted by a seamstress during each challenge, picking up the overnight work from the notes left by the designers. Often leaving the contestants they were elated or bewildered by what awaited them when they returned the next morning. Help was provided because, as Gunn said Variety, "this is how it is done in the real world,quot;. Well, embarrassingly, just as it is done in the real world, the show decided that it was never worth meeting these seamstresses or seeing them in action. Producers considered irrelevant what might have been a fascinating component, watching these workers try to understand what the designers meant to say while communicating with them via written notes, and would likely save time for the next flaw on our list.
The tin and Heidi segments
Every week, we were forced to watch Klum and Gunn explore the remote location that they show was being filmed that week, perhaps to justify being there in the first place. But often, these segments felt cheesy, forced, and totally unnecessary. Did someone coming for a next level of fashion competition really want to be forced to watch the two of them compete in a virtual reality fight while in Japan? Because surely we did not.
The judges and Judge
It was announced that the show's panel of judges included Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra, and while the show was filming in Paris, the four teamed up with Klum to decide the winning and losing looks. But once the show left France to go to Japan, suddenly Roitfeld and Richie were nowhere to be found, taking their interesting and entertaining comments with them, leaving Campbell to do much of the heavy lifting while Altuzarra was still quite a presence. tasteless. Italian fashion blogger added to mix Chiara FerragniWe are not sure if it was the language barrier or simply a surprising lack of personality that was to blame, but it failed to fill the void left by Richie and Roitfeld. It would be difficult for us to remember even a single line of comment that she provided.
And then there's the show trope, repeated endlessly, that one conversation can change everything, forcing designers at the bottom to defend their case before the judges to see if minds can be changed and receive a stay of execution. It often led to cringeworthy moments where contestants were forced to crawl, and it was never worth it. In the first eight of 10 episodes, only one designer was saved from the trick. And then the next challenge was dismissed.
The excess
We got Amazon to throw a ton of money on this show. The proof is there in the grand prize. But something about flying contestants from all over the world to New York City, where the premiere began, only to tell them they were leaving for Paris right away felt gross and wasteful, not to mention incredibly deaf in a time of great change. climate. Why not start in Paris? And while we're on the globe-trotting theme of the show, while the first Eiffel Tower-lit fashion show was certainly impressive, none of the other expensive venues did much more than distract themselves from drab, routinely colorless clothing. There is a reason Catwalk Project Holds their fashion shows almost exclusively in the same studio – so you can focus on fashion.
The last three
For a show on how to find the next global fashion brand, there's something remarkably daunting about the fact that the final three designers: German Perbant, American Jonny Cota and Belgian Sander BosThey are all white Westerners. It talks about a broader issue about white designers being able to attack on their own and advance their careers much faster than their colored counterparts, giving them more experience and proven insight than they show value, and it also feels sad. for a Show that claims to represent the world.
That does not mean that the program was bad; For example, Campbell was revealing as a judge by far the most interesting point of view on the panel and the ability for viewers to buy winning looks right away in the same place where they use ordering everything else is a novel idea, but in a world where Catwalk Project It already exists and Netflix surpassed Amazon with its own fashion competition (the charming one, but not without its own flaws, Next in fashion, hosted by So France and Alexa Chung), It was Making the cut Able, as Klum habitually impressed on the contestants of the show, to cut the noise? That, we are not so sure.
Making the cut The first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
