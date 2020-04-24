Why couldn't the cut dethrone the project track?

There was a lot of riding on Making the cut.

When Amazon announced that they were going to do business with Heidi klum and Tim gunn, the dream team that helped make Catwalk Project singing for years, first on Bravo and then on Lifetime, it seemed like that would be the end of public relations. The show was returning to the network that originated it, back in the capable hands of Magical Elves, the production company that created it, after the collapse of The Weinstein Company that required its cancellation on Lifetime, but without its host of all life and, perhaps most importantly, his beating heart (who would be Gunn's design mentor). And the show's most visible faces were off, bringing their own brand recognition to the retail giant for a show meant to directly compete with it.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I'm saying & # 39; Auf Wiedersehen & # 39; a Catwalk Project, a program that I had the honor of organizing and helping to create, "said Klum when his departure in 2018 was announced." I am incredibly proud of the program, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I really appreciate dedicated fans and most of all I'm thankful that we can shed light on creativity and help launch so many careers of talented designers. I am very excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We'll partner with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next! "