Who's Thaddeus Moss? Meet the son of Randy Moss, one of the best NFL Draft tight end prospects

The NFL better be ready to catch Mossed … again.

Second-generation stars aren't rare in the NFL, and soon, there may be other terrifying defenses for Moss in the NFL.

In January, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss testified for the NFL Draft 2020. If that last name is familiar, it is because Thaddeus is the son of Randy, the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame player.

Moss has had a pretty puzzling college career, with just 17 games played between his true freshman season and his senior year in a red jersey. While he finished his college career with the LSU Tigers as an integral part of the national title-winning offense, there is some skepticism about where he will go in the draft and whether he will honor his last name.

Here is what you need to know about Moss:

You should know Thaddeus Moss's father

Born May 21, 1998, Thaddeus Moss, the 21-year-old TE who declared for the NFL draft, is the son of Professional Soccer Hall of Fame Randy Moss. Moss was born almost a month after the Vikings took his father in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Soccer runs in the bloodlines, after all, and the Moss family elder has been at the LSU games supporting his son, especially during the 2020 national championship game.

Randy Moss in full father mode to support his son Thaddeus Moss. Moss has 2 catches for 13 yards and a touchdown in the first half for LSU. pic.twitter.com/5uMve0GYIq – The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 14, 2020

On January 17, 2020, after a national title victory, and a two TD performance, Thaddeus decided to step down from his senior season and declare himself for the 2020 NFL Draft. Some scouts believe Moss is a half-choice. round, citing his soft hands but less than stellar athletic abilities to win matchups on his own.

But before Moss caught TDs in college, he played at five different high schools in four years, and finally committed to the state of North Carolina in 2016, as a four-star recruit.

Thaddeus Moss University Statistics

Thaddeus Moss' outstanding season in 2019 was practically the only season on record for the 21-year-old.

As a true freshman in 2016, Moss caught six passes and a touchdown for the Wolfpack. He would announce his intention to transfer that summer, eventually settling at LSU.

Moss would be out for the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, and a foot injury kept him out of the game throughout 2018.

The long wait to hit the field for the Tigers gave way to their outstanding 2019 season; In 12 games, Moss connected with No. 1 potential in overall pick Joe Burrow for four touchdowns in 12 games, with two of them in the National Championship game. Moss had 574 yards in the air, averaging 12.1 yards per catch.

Thaddeus Moss Stock Project

After a strong end to his season, three touchdowns and 137 yards between the Peach Bowl and the national title game, there is a Catch-22 with Moss. It doesn't have the extensive resume that other close ends have in this draft, but there is enough skill there and lineage that NFL teams will like it.

If his 2019 season is an indication of long-term success, Moss has confident hands and good blocking skills, which are two foundational skills for tight end play that the NFL now loves. While he may not have the athletic ability to be a nightmare for NFL defenses, he could make up for it with his confident hands. He is currently projected as a backup tight end on an NFL roster with a mid-round rating.

There is also the issue of health and durability. Moss missed the 2020 NFL Combine with a broken foot, and he also missed the entire 2018 season due to a foot injury, though some reports suggest it won't do much damage to his draft stock.