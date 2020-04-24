Who's Jordan Love? Highlights, combined results, and more on Packers' apparent heir to Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love is one of those NFL Draft quarterback prospects whose perspective depends on who you ask. A 6-4, 224-pound player with a strong arm, the 21-year-old from the state of Utah has obvious physical abilities, but his shaky performance in his final college season leads many to believe he's a boom or bust player in the nfl

For example, Sporting News ranked Love at n. # 50 on our big board of the NFL's Top 100 Draft 2020 Players. NFL.com ranked him much higher, at No. 23 overall. This shows the difficult read that assesses Love's potential as a professional passer.

Love has a strong arm and a quick and powerful release, physical passing tools that will give him the opportunity to succeed in the NFL. However, he was included in our list of candidates for the 2020 NFL Draft draft in part because he went from throwing six interceptions as a sophomore to throwing 17 interceptions in his last college season as a junior, all while his touchdown total went from 32 to 20.

To be fair to Love, that drop in production came after the coaching and schema changes in the state of Utah. And any quarterback who is selected relatively high should be considered a risky selection from the NFL Draft.

Below is everything you need to know about Love, including the highlights and statistics from her university, her Combine results, and a couple of scouting reports.

Jordan Love highlights

The highlights of Love University show off his strong arm and ability to shoot from a variety of angles depending on the situation. Below are a couple of clips from his best Utah state moments.

Jordan Love NFL Combine Results

Love was placed in the middle of the pack among the QBs in the 2020 NFL Combine in almost all measurements and drills. He had an above-average vertical as his 35.5 "jump ranked third among the QBs behind Cole McDonald of Hawaii and Justin Herbert of Oregon.

Height 6-4 Weight 224 arms 32 5/8 " Hands 10 1/2 " 40 yard board 4.74 seconds Vertical jump 35.5 " Long jump 118.0 " 3 cone drill 7.21 seconds 20 yard transport 4.52 seconds

Below are the highlights of Love from the 2020 NFL Combine, including its launch drills.

Utah State Jordan Love Statistics

After three seasons with the Aggies, Love has three career records (9,003 total offensive yards, 12 sets of 300-yard career passes and four completions of at least 80 yards) and eight one-season records (293 completions and 473 attempts as a junior). in 2019; 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven sets of 300-yard passing, 234 responsible points and having been named offensive player of the week at Mountain West five times as a sophomore in 2018) in the state of Utah.

Below are Love's stats from his three seasons with the Aggies.

Year Class Games Starts Comp. Att. Pct. Yards TDs INTs Classification 2017 R-Fr 12 6 6 129 129 235 1,631 54.9 8 6 6 119.3 2018 So 13 13 267 417 3,567 64.0 32 6 6 158.3 2019 Jr 13 13 293 473 3,402 61.9 twenty 17 129.1

The lack of consistency from 2018 to 2019, even considering a coach change in the state of Utah, has been a source of pause for NFL talent evaluators. From NFL.com: "His decision making was very troubling last season. He forced too many balls into the crowds and never gave up on a play, for a foul."

Love, who played at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California, also played basketball in high school. He graduated from the state of Utah in the fall of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Movement.

Jordan Love scan reports

"Love combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with good NFL training."