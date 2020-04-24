Who Is Neville Gallimore? Learn about the Cowboys' NFL 2020 Canada Draft Prospect

Canadian Neville Gallimore was expected to hear his name during the NFL Draft 2020 and it finally happened in the third round.

The Oklahoma defensive defense team was selected at No. 82 overall by the Dallas Cowboys and will now join fellow Canuck L.P. Ladouceur and Tyrone Crawford in Texas.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Canadian in the NFL.

Where is Neville Gallimore from?

The Ottawa, Ontario native attended the Canadian Readiness Academy in St. Catharines, Ontario, hoping to be recognized by college explorers. In an article in the Players' Tribune, Gallimore stated that the team's schedule consisted of teams exclusively from the United States, a critical component in drawing the attention of football programs.

Where did Neville Gallimore play college football?

Gallimore attended the University of Oklahoma, completing a four-year career. He played defensive defense for the Sooners after not even knowing how to put himself in the right position at the Canadian Readiness Academy.

"When I got to high school, I didn't even know how to put myself in a correct position on the D line," Gallimore wrote in The Player & # 39; s Tribune. "That's like preschool, everyone knows it. If you don't know anything else, you can take a stand. But I couldn't."

When his career ended, Gallimore said he became the key man for questions about the position.

He wrote: "I had younger boys asking me for plays, or asking, 'How do you do this?' Or 'How can I beat this guy? What's your process? of thought when you're working your movements? & # 39; "

What were the statistics of Neville Gallimore in Oklahoma?

At 6-2, 304 pounds, he's got a relentless and powerful punch for his size.

Over the course of his four-year career, Gallimore accumulated 148 tackles, nine sacks and four forced fumbles. In his senior season, the Canadian defensive tackle started all games and won All-Big 12 honors for the second team and Associated Press All-American honors for the third team.

He collected 30 tackles, four sacks, 7 1/2 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles in his senior year and ran the second fastest time 40 (4.79) by a 300-pound participant in the last 21 years (4.79) in the combine harvester

Where was Neville Gallimore projected to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft?

In Vinnie Iyer's seven-round simulated draft, Gallimore was projected to be a second-round pick, 59 overall, for the Seattle Seahawks. On Iyer's big board, he ranked Gallimore 61st overall.

"Gallimore received more attention last season for the powerful hit he showed on the Sooners' inside line, flourishing as a senior with four sacks," Iyer wrote. "He backed him up with a strong Senior Bowl week, and his relentless practice can translate into the NFL."

Gallimore was also named the top-ranked prospect by the Canadian Football League Scouting Office for the Draft CFL 2020 scheduled for April 30.