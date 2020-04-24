Who Is Jacob Eason? Highlights, NFL draft exploration reports, and more on Washington QB

At least one of Jacob Eason's goals in the NFL should be to be known for something better than being the guy who lost his job as a starting quarterback to Jake Fromm in Georgia. Eason, who moved to Washington prior to the 2018 college football season and played just one season for the Huskies, has the physical tools to do so.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Eason, 22, is a good but not excellent NFL quarterback prospect. NFL.com (No. 64) and Sporting News (No. 63) similarly rank him among the best players in the NFL 2020 Draft, with his strong arm as the greatest attribute in his favor.

Eason can make every pitch that is asked of him, but he was included in the NFL Draft SN list of possible fighters in part due to doubt about how the rest of his game will translate into the NFL. Additionally, quarterback picks beyond the first round in the NFL Draft generally carry much more weight than others, given the shocking nature of the position.

Below is everything you need to know about Eason, who was a soccer superstar in high school before his nomadic career in college.

Jacob Eason highlights

Eason's arm strength is obvious, and his highlights show some impressive throws in game and action passes.

Below are some of his highlights from his only season in Washington in 2019.

Jacob Eason NFL Combine Results

At 6-6, Eason tied Oregon State's Justin Herbert and Oregon State's Jake Luton as the highest quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Combine. However, his athletic test numbers were near the bottom among QBs.

Height 6-6 Weight 231 pounds arms 32 7/8 " Hands 9 1/2 " 40 yard board 4.89 seconds Vertical jump 27.5 inch Long jump 110.0 inch 3 cone drill 7.5 seconds 20 yard transport 4.75 seconds

Jacob Eason High School Career

Eason had a ridiculously impressive high school football career at Lake Stevens High School outside of Seattle, which is why he was the top recruit in the class of 2016 in Georgia.

Eason, who was the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year and the nation's No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2016, approved more than 10,000 yards and 99 touchdowns in high school, including 3,585 yards and 43 touchdowns (while he only threw six interceptions) as a senior.

Below are some highlights from Eason's senior season at Lake Stevens.

Jacob Eason's career in Georgia, competition with Jake Fromm, transfer to Washington

Eason was not a starter when Georgia opened his 2016 season against North Carolina, but the freshman quickly took the job when given the opportunity. He entered the game on the Bulldogs' fourth possession and ended up shooting for 131 yards and a touchdown in a win. The next week against Nicholls, Eason became the sixth freshman quarterback in Georgia's history to start, and started each game the rest of the season.

His 2,430 passing yards that year was the fourth-most for a Georgia freshman, and she was looking to build on that success in 2017 after beating freshman Jake Fromm for the initial job. Eason then injured his knee in the season opener against the Appalachian State. Fromm took over, and Eason never started another game in Georgia.

Even after Eason recovered from his knee injury, Fromm stayed on as a starter, which was a good move by Kirby Smart and a coaching staff that led the Bulldogs to that season's national championship game.

Eason realized he would continue to be buried behind Fromm on the Bulldogs' depth chart, and more competition would occur once Georgia got five-star quarterback recruit Justin Fields. So Eason decided to go home and move to Washington. Under the NCAA transfer rules, he was forced to stay out of the 2018 college football season.

Jacob Eason Statistics of Georgia, Washington

Eason's numbers from his true freshman season in Georgia are impressive, especially in the context of his performance against SEC defenses. His case as a prospect for the NFL Draft was wonderfully completed with a monster season in Washington last year.

Eason's 3,132 passing yards in 2019 marked the fourth-highest total in Huskies season history, and the 349 passing yards he posted against eastern Washington were the highest by a quarterback in his first start for Washington.

Year School Class Games Comp. Att. Pct. Yards ALREADY AY / A TDs INTs Classification 2016 Georgia FR 13 204 204 370 55.1 2430 6.6 6.5 sixteen 8 120.2 2017 Georgia SO 3 4 4 7 7 57.1 28 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 0 0 0 0 90.7 2019 Washington JR 13 260 405 64.2 3132 7.7 8.0 2. 3 8 143.9

Jacob Eason NFL Draft scouting reports

"Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a game of vertical passes that plays out of the game of being able to run with game action shots. He needs to be more consistent and efficient to keep an initial job in the NFL. "