Who Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Meet the Chiefs draft pick eager to become the next NFL pocket star

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had not yet started 15 games as a running back for the college football playoff champions, he had yet to deliver his massive contributions to LSU's 15 consecutive wins. It had not yet blistered the Alabama Crimson Tide, cut Auburn, or overpowered Clemson. And when she walked into Kevin Faulk's office that day, she surely didn't have to duck under the door frame.

However, Edwards-Helaire made a big impression after Faulk was hired as LSU's director of player development in early 2018.

"When I got there the first time, I knew it was special because the first thing he asked me, or said to me, was: 'I need to learn how to pick up the bombardment'. Not how to run the ball, not how to be a better pass catcher or whatever. It was about the need to learn how to pick up the bombardment, "Faulk told Sporting News. "That was the first thing he asked me. And for me that was like: Definitely, yes. "

At just 5-8, 210 pounds, it might seem like Edwards-Helaire should have more if he wants to be successful in professional football, and he somehow managed to become the most complete player available in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Running: He carried 215 times for 1,414 yards and 16 SEC leading touchdowns, an average of 6.6 yards per carry. He had a game-changing performance against rival Alabama with four touchdowns and 180 total yards. He erased Arkansas with 188 yards on six carries, an average of 31.3 yards per run.

Reception: He caught 55 passes for 453 yards, dwarfing the receiving totals for the other best in the draft. None of the other four in the top five positions of Pro Football Focus in the position: D & # 39; Andre Swift from Georgia, Zack Moss from Utah, Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin or J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State: He caught even 30 balls.

Blocking "Probably the biggest play of the year, which told how good they could be, they were playing in Texas and it was like 3rd and 17th, about 4 minutes into the game, LSU is in the lead," said Ron Higgins, the veteran sports journalist now Tiger Rag's editor, he told SN. “And they decided that they were not going to deliver the ball; They were going to throw it away. Texas called a blitz and Burrow went into his pocket, shot to the center, and was a 61-yard touchdown pass. Ball game

"And it was possible because Clyde picked up a bombardment. He can block. He is a complete player. He is a more complete player than any other they have ever had, maybe ever. "

Yes, Higgins said: more complete than Leonard Fournette, more complete than Derrius Guice. Higgins did not mention them by name, but Joseph Addai, Stevan Ridley and Jeremy Hill fit into the "always,quot; category.

Oh, and so does Kevin Faulk, who ended his college career two decades ago with an LSU record of 4,557 yards and then won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

“Clyde has practically lived a professional life all his life. Clyde loves doing what he does, ”Faulk told SN. “Soccer is his thing. He will be a soccer player, if he is not doing that other adventurous side that he loves.

"Clyde loves to hunt, fish. We played Mississippi State, one of our first games of the season, we came back at 7 or 8 in the afternoon. Lots of guys were hanging out, having fun, drinking, doing normal college things. This boy and his best friend went hunting frogs. "

As a high school prospect, right there at Baton Rouge at Catholic High, Edwards-Helaire was considered a three-star prospect, ranked 15th in the state of Louisiana and 378 by 247 Sports. Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and Mississippi offered him scholarships. LSU was there first, however, and the vision and proximity of the Tigers led to their engagement.

He was a deep reserve as a freshman and a key endorsement as a sophomore, but he continued to grow as a player, even if he stopped growing long ago. Height has been the problem of his entire career, even though it has never been a problem on the field.

It is something that has not escaped even now. A professional headhunter called Faulk just two weeks ago and asked if Edwards-Helaire would be someone who could survive in the NFL as a turn back. Many look at his reception stats and size and simply assume he's a guy whose job it will be to enter the game a third time, in obvious passing situations.

In the NFL Combine in February, Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.6 on the 40-yard dash, showed a 39.5-inch vertical jump, and performed 15 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Tayor ran a 4.39 and did 17 reps, Moss ran a 4.65 and had 19 reps.

"They just always seem to have a problem with height, which is something I don't understand," Edwards-Helaire told the Bleacher Report before the college football playoff title match. "Being a runner, I've never seen a hole open vertically."

Frank Gore has endured 15 seasons, 3,548 carries and 15,347 yards in 5-9. Is he a downturn? Faulk is only 5-8 and lasted 13 seasons in the league.

"Clyde made it a great motivation," Faulk told SN. “For all men of that size, who have aspirations to do something great, they have to use it as motivation. He channeled it the right way.

It was against Alabama in the game that it was almost certain to decide whether it would be the Tigers or the Crimson Tide who would be the SEC's primary representative in the college football playoff, that Edwards-Helaire issued a statement to all football that he was a player who warranted close observation.

However, two weeks earlier, he had made a similar point to LSU fans who had been waiting for the first two months of the season as five-star freshman John Emery Jr. and four-year freshman. Tyrion Davis-Price stars take over.

With Auburn's ingenious defensive scheme effectively containing LSU and AU's passing game with a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter, LSU ended up in positive territory after pinning down the opposition and forcing a punt. From AU 45, LSU chose to see if he could change the game by reaching the end zone.

This is how it was: Edwards-Helaire, 22 yards gain. Edwards-Helaire, 12-yard gain. Edwards-Helaire, gain of 5 yards. Edwards-Helaire, 6-yard gain. Landing. They never followed again. In the second half, he carried 21 times for 120 yards.

"What LSU always did was, once they got hot, when they found something they liked, it worked, it was like watching an NBA team run a pick-and-roll 86,000 times until you stopped it," Higgins said. . "That is what they would do.

"Speed ​​is probably the biggest question mark. He has had some long runs. From 30 or 40 yards in, you won't catch him. He will make it to the end zone. If you are turning 60 or 70, you could catch him. You can catch it, but that doesn't mean you can take it down. You can catch him, but you better bring help. This guy keeps churning. "