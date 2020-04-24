Who are the stars of RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

You don't have to wait until tonight to see the first scene of RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The new series premieres on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m., but the first scene of the reality competition is below. In the four-part series, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O & # 39; Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kimchi, Monét X Change, Monique heart, Nina West, Trinidad the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Help turn the stars of the world of film, music, television and comedy into drag queens fit for competition.

The look below shows Bob, Trixie and Monét meeting the first crop of secret stars. There is an actor who describes himself as an author and an activist as well. "I feel like I've been waiting my whole life to be here," says the mystery star.