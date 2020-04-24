WhatsApp group helps IT professional with airline issues from UK to Kerala – Latest News

A Delhi-based WhatsApp group consisting of Keralites led by a former judge and a former Union Minister played a key role in moving a Kerala IT professional from a UK hospital to one in Kozhikode in an air ambulance that arrived earlier this week.

The WhatsApp group is known as the Distress Management Collective and was formed 50 days ago. It is chaired by former retired vertex court judge Kurian Joseph.

Speaking to IANS, K.J. Alphons, currently a member of the Upper House, said everything was accomplished in a matter of two days.

"We contacted a mayor in the UK, Tom Aditya, and then permission was requested from some departments in Delhi. The Kerala government also agreed and it was all done in an instant. They told us they did not want any kind advertising According to the original schedule, they were supposed to land tomorrow, but they arrived at Kozhikode airport today, "Alphons said.

The 36-year-old IT professional, who worked with UST Global in the UK, was terminally ill and the family wanted to contact Kerala.

His efforts were successful with the participation of many, including Alphons, and it happened during Covid's lockdown times, which is not a bad achievement, by chance, people have applauded.

The patient, his wife, and their young son landed on Kozhikode after a couple of stops to refuel.

A sum of Rs 1 crore was raised through crowdfunding with the company which also contributed to transport it. The patient is now admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

