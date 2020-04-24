What to see this weekend: our best elections for April 25 and 26

Cue the Justin Timberlake meme because April is about to end and we all know what that means.
What better way to spend the last weekend of the month than to stay home and watch Saturdays and Sundays out, especially when the deals on all streaming services are so good right now?
There are not only two concert movies for you to watch this weekend, one of The jonas brothers and the other of The beast boysbut there's also a new action movie and a gripping legal drama from two Avengers superheroes who could share the same name.
Also, we recommend a long-running drama in which you should finally consider investing your time before the new season returns next week and our obsession with reality shows that will make you grab the nearest bottle of rosé and pretend you're in the Hamptons.
Without further ado, here are the top recommendations for this weekend, April 25-26 …
If you're still upset about having to cancel your girls' trip to Las Vegas to see the Jonas Brothers: The same, darling. Same. But Kevin, Joe and Nick have gifted their fans with a gift this weekend, launching Happiness continues. The live concert experience offers a behind-the-scenes pass for Jonas Brothers' sold-out tour in 2019, as well as a glimpse into their lives on the road.
But we also recommend watching your 2019 unfiltered documentary Chasing happiness, which featured the boys hiding nothing when it came to the band's breakup, getting back together, and the brotherly drama that ensued in between. We went back to the year 3000 and we still find the happiness of this double hit of the Jonai content. (Where to watch: Amazon Prime video)
If you need a Hemsworth solution: Hi, we've all been there, it's fine. This is a safe space. Chris Hemsworth has returned to work with him Avengersdirector duo Joe and Anthony Russo for his latest movie, which could actually serve as a good movie for a date night. Why? Because you can see Chris Hemsworth as a black ops mercenary. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you've seen every episode of Law: SVU Repeatedly: They all represent the new Chris Evans& # 39; Show Defending Jacob, which finds the artist formerly known as Captain America playing an ADA assistant whose life begins to fall apart when her son is accused of committing the murder he was investigating.
Although only the first episode is available now, we recommend it for you to get your feet wet and enjoy this slow mystery burn, which will make you guess until the end about whether the son did it or not. Oh, and to respond to his follow-up: Yes, Evans sports a beard and we applaud the filmmaker's brave decision! (Where to watch: Apple TV Plus)
If you want to fight for your right to party: Settle in for a night of music and memories with The Beastie Boys Story, a new concert film by the director Spike jonze that hits you on the bone of nostalgia
With Adam "MCA,quot; Yauch passed away in 2012 due to cancer, the two surviving members Adam "Ad Rock,quot; Horovitz and Mike "Mike D,quot; Diamond He returned to the stage in April 2019, with Jonze accompanying us and we are very happy that he did it for this intimate and moving look at one of the most emblematic music bands in their growth. (Where to watch: Apple TV Plus)
If you need something new to entertain children: Launched just two days ago,
The Willoughbhys It's already # 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list, proving that screen time limitations are far, far from the window right now. The animated film features the vocal talents of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, and Ricky Gervais, so something tells us that there will be more than one joke that will go through children's heads and that adults will enjoy. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are looking for the next reduction in your enthusiasm: Already in the Top 10 on Netflix, blackish and grow up creator Kenya Barris take the leap in front of the camera for his latest series #blackAF. Packed with guest stars such as Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ava Duvernay, and more, the show finds Barris playing a fictional version of himself, with Rashida Jones as the on-screen surrogate for his real-life wife and a group of young actors representing their children. Goal? Hell yeah, but that's what makes it even more fun. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are tired of making excuses: The time has come for you to give up and look Thousands of millions. Just accept it and play in the drama Showtime, which returns for its fifth season on May 3, giving you plenty of time to catch up and finally watch Damian Lewis as someone other than Brody in Homeland and Paul Giamatti as someone other than Marty Wolf from big fat Liar! (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you lack football: You may find some hope by watching the rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft 4-7 on Saturday, which is held remotely and comes after the first round has already broken qualifying records. (Where to watch: ABC)
If you are looking for summer fun: Although the summer is still a few months away, the summer antics of the shared house are ending Summer house, which has quietly become one of our favorite Bravo offerings becoming the East Coast cousin of Vanderpump Rules that feels like a breath of freshness. Do you think Bougie's on a high-energy fraternity boy budget that is somehow endearing?
Season Four is the gang's hottest summer and we highly recommend pairing it with a bottle of rose for this weekend for an easy and joyous way to waste the day. (Where to look: right here)
