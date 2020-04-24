What to Expect from the Patriots on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

After the Patriots changed their first-round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio stated the obvious that the team will be active tomorrow, with five picks during the second and third round.

"We will see how everything works," said Caserio. "I'm sure we'll be active tomorrow. At some point, we'll end up choosing one player, or two, or three. Who knows how it goes? We have some flexibility for tomorrow, so we'll re-calibrate where we are, what's left and we'll take a look at some of the players in general. "

Caserio compared the Patriots' situation to that of 2009, when the team exited the first round and brought together 12 players, including Patrick Chung and Julian Edelman, in subsequent rounds.

New England received their only second-round pick (No. 37 overall) and another third-round pick (No. 71) after swapping their first-round pick with the Los Angeles Chargers, and will also pick at No. 87, 98, and 100 on Friday. They have eight selections available in rounds four to seven on Saturday.

The high number of picks will give you many options to fill the holes on both sides of the ball. Trading with the Chargers will also give the Patriots a chance to improve on some recent missteps in the second round.

Defensive defender Cyrus Jones, taken in the second round in 2016, started just one game before resigning in 2018. They tried to replace him that year by recruiting Duke Dawson in the second round. But due to injuries, Dawson didn't play in a single game before being traded to Denver in 2019.

"There are a lot of second-round riders who had good races here. So we'll see how it goes," Belichick said earlier this month. "But every draft is different, every year is different, every player is different."

–

Associated Press material was used in this report.