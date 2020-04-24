What time does the 2020 NFL Draft start today? Live TV coverage, schedule for rounds 2-3 on Friday

The 2020 NFL Draft resumes on Friday with Rounds 2-3 and a start time slightly earlier than Round 1. Which is good news for the top NFL Draft prospects who are still available. and waiting to hear your names in this unique event, a totally virtual Selection Process.

Again on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network as television channels, the 2020 NFL Draft will resume at 7 p.m. ET on Friday with the Bengals on the clock at number 33 overall. Friday's NFL Draft telecast features a couple of rounds, but teams will have less time to make their choices, so Day 2 will take roughly the same amount of time as Round 1 on Thursday night, ending sometime between 11 pm and midnight ET.

Only a couple of trades were made on the first night of the NFL Draft 2020, but more are expected Friday and Saturday. We also expect additional surprise picks, though the surprise of the entire draft may have already occurred when the Packers switched in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love as the apparent heir to Aaron Rodgers.

Below is everything you need to watch the Friday broadcast of Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft 2020.

What time does the NFL Draft start today?

Date : Friday April 24

: Friday April 24 Round 2 start time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV channels : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network Live broadcast: ESPN application | NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

Draft 2020 NFL resumes tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 will be played on Friday night.

In the second round, teams have only seven minutes to make each selection, and they only have five minutes to make each selection in the third round. By that deadline, Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2020 is expected to end at approximately 11 p.m. ET on Friday. (The second and third rounds took four hours and 12 minutes combined last year.)

Coverage of Saturday's NFL draft, which consists of the last four rounds of the draft, will begin at noon ET on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

What channel is the NFL Draft on today?

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The entire NFL 2020 Draft will air live on three different television networks: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will also present a Spanish edition of the ESPN broadcast.

Anyone with access to the TV broadcast (even without cable) can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. All major cable networks carry ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary by viewing area.

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels one Thursday April 23rd 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25th Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The television schedule for the NFL Draft 2020 remains unchanged despite the logistical changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic. All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will still air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network from April 23-25, but the streams will look and feel a little different.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a unique presentation on both networks. ABC will host its own signature broadcasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday, in addition to simultaneously broadcasting the ESPN and NFL Network broadcast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The broadcasts of the 2020 NFL Draft Draft will now originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will adhere to the appropriate coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines. Trey Wingo will host the three-day coverage of the ESPN draft and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network presenter Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also remotely contribute the three days. ESPN host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with recruits from an ESPN studio. NFL experts Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be part of the broadcast.

On ABC primetime broadcasts on Thursday and Friday, hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will join analysts Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, as well as correspondent / reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in the studio in Bristol.

NFL Draft live stream

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT,amp;T TV Now have at least one of the channels that broadcast the NFL Draft 2020. AT,amp;T Watch TV, however, does not have ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4, and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL app, ABC app, or ESPN app using provider authentication television participants.

Similar options are available for those who want to stream the NFL Draft live on mobile and tablet devices: the NFL app, the NFL Network app, the ABC app, and the ESPN app. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authenticating with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

Platform NFL Draft? Do I need to log in via cable / satellite? YouTube TV yes No Hulu + Live TV yes No Sling TV yes No AT,amp;T TV now yes No AT,amp;T Watch TV No – Xbox (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes PS4 (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Amazon Fire TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Android TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN applications) yes yes Apple TV (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Roku (NFL / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Mobile / tablet devices (NFL / NFLN / ABC / ESPN apps) yes yes Computers (NFL.com/watch, ESPN.com/Watch, ABC.go.com) yes yes

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

NFL draft order: rounds 2-3

Second round

Round Collect In general Equipment Collect two one 33 Cincinnati Bengals – two two 3. 4 Indianapolis Redskins Colts – two 3 35 Detroit lions – two 4 4 36 New York Giants – two 5 5 37 Chargers New England Patriots – two 6 6 38 Carolina Panthers – two 7 7 39 Miami dolphins – two 8 40 Houston Texans of Cardinals – two 9 9 41 Cleveland Browns – two 10 42 Jacksonville Jaguars – two eleven 43 Chicago Bears by Raiders – two 12 44 Indianapolis Colts – two 13 Four. Five Tampa Bay Buccaneers – two 14 46 Denver Broncos – two fifteen 47 Atlanta Falcons – two sixteen 48 New York Jets – two 17 49 Pittsburgh Steelers – two 18 years fifty Chicago Bears – two 19 51 Dallas Cowboys – two twenty 52 Los Angeles Rams – two twenty-one 53 Philadelphia Eagles – two 22 54 Buffalo Bills – two 2. 3 55 Baltimore Ravens from Patriots via Falcons – two 24 56 Miami Dolphins by Saints – two 25 57 Los Angeles Rams of Houston Texans – two 26 58 Minnesota Vikings – two 27 59 Seattle Seahawks – two 28 60 60 Baltimore crows – two 29 61 Tennessee Titans – two 30 62 Green Bay Packers – two 31 63 49ers Kansas City Chiefs – two 32 64 Seattle Seahawks by Chiefs –

Third round