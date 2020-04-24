What symptoms of COVID-19 should people watch out for? – Up News Info

There are so many unknowns about COVID-19. But one thing has been clear: the virus can present itself differently in different people.

So what should people watch out for when it comes to symptoms? Good question.

"We see a wide variety of things, but the two things that really stand out are cough and fever," said Dr. Kate Hust, an internal physician at Hennepin Healthcare.

This week, the CDC added six more signs to its official COVID-19 symptom list. Previously, I only had fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Now includes chills, shivering tremors, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Dr. Hust examines patients for COVID-19. She says they have come up with a wide range of symptoms, including gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea or upset stomach, loss of smell and taste, fatigue and body aches.

"When we started, it seemed pretty tight," he said. "We are learning more every day."

With time and testing, experts now know more about the broader variety of symptoms that comes with this virus. Some people have no trouble breathing, while others cannot finish a sentence. Some have a low fever, while others peak at 103.

"We have definitely seen patients with less common symptoms and no fever or cough," said Dr. Hust. "It is not a dump, if it meets tables A, B and C it definitely has it. There is a bigger image like everything we see."

She understands anxiety and confusion about the list of symptoms, especially since some people are asymptomatic or have a less serious illness. Her advice to anyone with a fever, sore throat, or trouble breathing is to get tested. For a headache, he recommends calling a healthcare provider. On Friday, Hennepin Healthcare began evaluating everyone who entered with possible symptoms of COVID-19.

It is important to call first, but if someone is having trouble breathing, confusion, chest pains or a bluish face or lips, get help right away.