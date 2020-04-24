What is the Eagles' plan for Jalen Hurts? Interesting scenarios arise from the surprise selection of the NFL Draft

The fact that Jalen Hurts was kidnapped in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft was not a surprise.

The landing site, however, raised some eyebrows. The Philadelphia Eagles took Hurts with the No. 53 pick, and the intent becomes an intriguing question.

Why does the Philadelphia draft hurt if Carson Wentz is already entrenched as the franchise's quarterback? Wentz is under contract through 2024 and will be the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future for the Eagles. There are many scenarios at stake, but the simplest explanation is that Hurts is a high-character quarterback who adds depth to the quarterback room. How the Eagles decide to use Hurts as a rookie is an interesting proposition.

A change in position seems unlikely given Hurts' insistence in the NFL Combine that he is a quarterback and does not want to change positions.

That means Philly must have seen enough of Hurts in the NFL Combine to make this choice. He'll have a chance to get Philadelphia's backup job and perhaps work on a player pack as he ran for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns in his college career. That could be valuable near the goal line.

The most likely scenario? Philly expects a solid backup quarterback as insurance for Wentz, who has missed eight starts in four seasons. Hurts would have a chance to work on the depth chart and perhaps become a starting quarterback in the future.

That's the confidence the Eagles showed in the team, and the fact that Hurts was the fifth quarterback selected in the draft is a nod to a college career that rivaled Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in terms of overall professional production.

Hurts' college career took every turn at that level. He started as a freshman in Alabama, was bankrupted in his third year, and transferred to Oklahoma. Hurts had a 38-4 record as a starter between those stops, and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

Hurts played under offensive coordinators Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Brian Daboll and Mike Locksley in Alabama. Kiffin, Sarkisian, and Daboll have NFL experience. It was the year with Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma that unlocked Hurts' best statistical year in college. Hurts had 3,851 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 TDs. If it wasn't for Burrow, Hurts could have won the Heisman.

All of that success persuaded the Eagles to take an opportunity that could be outwitted in the short term, but teams don't make that choice without a plan. It will be interesting to see what the Eagles think.

Given Hurts' track record, it's a good bet that you find a way to succeed.