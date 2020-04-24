What is Ronaldinho's net worth and how much does the Brazilian star earn?

Ronaldinho's retirement in 2018 was followed by a wave of tributes celebrating one of the most skilled and colorful footballers of his generation.

The former Guild, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, ​​AC Milan and Brazil starred one day in a brilliant career in which he claimed two League titles, a Scudetto, a Champions League, a World Cup and the Ballon d & award. # 39; Or 2005.

He is still one of the most entertaining players to have put on a pair of boots, but does his profit match his colossal impact on the game?

objective Check out Ronaldinho's net worth, how much he earns, sponsorship deals, and more.

Content

What is Ronaldinho's net worth? Ronaldinho net worth What businesses and sponsorship agreements does Ronaldinho have? What charity work does Ronaldinho do? What cars does Ronaldinho drive?

What is Ronaldinho's net worth?

Net worth: £ 80m – £ 100m Richness' fountain: Soccer offers and sponsorship Birthdate: March 21, 1980 Country of birth: Brazil

Ronaldinho is estimated to have a net worth of between £ 80m and £ 100m ($ 100m – $ 125m).

However, his wealth is less and less clear, as he faces serious financial and legal problems in his native Brazil. The country confiscated assets and confiscated his passport for unpaid fines in 2019. A season in a Paraguayan prison followed in 2020 and also has the potential to affect his purchasing power.

It owns properties in Brazil, Greece, Barcelona, ​​Lake Como and Florida, and has a combined social audience of over 100 million through which it markets its products.

Back to the top

Ronaldinho net worth

Ronaldinho has been making a lot of money on and off the field since he won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

His income increased considerably after exchanging PSG for Barça prior to the 2003-04 season on a transfer of £ 25 million. He would later join AC Milan in 2008 for £ 18 million on a three-year contract worth £ 5.1 million a year, plus £ 875,000 a year in bonds.

After a move in 2011, Ronaldinho's salary dropped from £ 100,000 a week at Flamengo to £ 24,000 a week, although he had the potential to earn another £ 244,000 a year in bonuses. However, his contract was terminated, after claims that the Brazilian club had not paid him.

His final contract as a professional footballer was agreed with Fluminense at around £ 150,000 a month plus additional payments for image rights, although the contract was again canceled after just a few months of being at the club.

In 2017, Ronaldinho announced a collaboration with the Italian businessman Fabio Cordella in which they launched a range of & # 39; wines of champions & # 39; with 11 different drink labels, creating an initial lineup of iconic footballers.

"My good friend Fabio decided to launch a range with the name of athletes he admires," he said. "Names that were an important part of his growth. This is a tribute that I never imagined he would receive. Without a doubt, this is a company that will satisfy even the greatest wine connoisseurs."

Back to the top

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/2d/d2/ronaldinho_1rickvyeeeypz166vfqopqnckb.jpg?t=-1657957021,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What businesses and sponsorship agreements does Ronaldinho have?

Ronaldinho has worked with several major brands, including Nike, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, Gatorade, and Danone.

In 2006, a year after Ronaldinho claimed his only Ballon d'Or, he earned more than $ 19 million in endorsements, more than what Barcelona paid him in wages.

The Brazilian took a hit six years later, however, since in 2012 he was forced to cancel his contract with Flamengo after claiming that the lack of wages, bonuses and image rights payments had left him millions of pounds out of his pocket. .

Coca Cola also abandoned its £ 415,000 a year sponsorship deal that runs through 2014, after it drank a can of rival Pepsi drink during its presentation at Atlético Mineiro.

Ronaldinho has sported custom Nike Tiempo R10 boots throughout his lucrative deal with Nike and appeared in numerous television commercials, though the overall fee paid by manufacturers for his work has not been disclosed.

He has also worked with EA Sports, appearing on the cover of FIFA Football 2004, FIFA 06, FIFA 07, FIFA 08 and FIFA 09. More recently, he has had an agreement with Konami, appearing on the cover of eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

He has also partnered with several smaller companies, including energy drink providers, mobile phone companies, and is paid to advertise a number of different products on his social media channels, such as spinners and condoms.

Back to the top

What charity work does Ronaldinho do?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/goal_uk/69/35/soccer-aid-2016-ronaldinho_1552k8ybb5xi315szzuce46xxp.jpg?t=579037733,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Ronaldinho has had an official role with UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, since February 2006 and regularly appears on Soccer Aid, an event that raises money for the charity.

In 2011, the Brazilian joined the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS to promote awareness of the disease among young people.

Ronaldinho, along with Portugal icon Luis Figo, will also lead two star-studded teams in a & # 39; Match for Solidarity & # 39; on the shores of Lake Geneva in a party organized "in the name of peace, human rights and well-being,quot;. .

Back to the top

What cars does Ronaldinho drive?

Ronaldinho's flamboyant collection of automobiles has been well documented throughout his career.

The former striker has been portrayed in a black and yellow Lamborghini Aventador, red and yellow Porsche Carerra S, red and yellow Ferrari 458s, white Audi R8, Audi Q7, Bugatti Veyron and silver Mercedes Benz E Class. .

However, the engine on which Ronaldinho has been seen most often is his Hummer H2.

Back to the top