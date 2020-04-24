What is happening to our bodies during the pandemic? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Do you feel tired? Maybe a little out of this? Do you eat too much while staying home?

Stressful times like these can have a big impact on our bodies, so what's going on physically? Good question.

"We are still solving the uncertainty," said Dr. Craig Sawchuk, a psychologist at the Mayo Clinic.

He says that when humans are faced with a stressor, the fight or flight response is activated. Chemicals are released that increase the heart rate and mobilize energy for a person to focus and be alert.

"It really is designed to last a short time," said Dr. Sawchuck. "Keeping the stress response going for a long period of time can actually take some wear and tear."

It can manifest in muscle tension, high blood pressure, or digestive problems caused by an increase in serotonin.

Those chemical changes can also cause sleep disruptions, beyond drastic changes in people's routines.

"Part of this is being human," he said.

While people stay home, they may not use as much energy by being more sedentary. They could be taking more naps or suffering from insomnia due to anxiety or fear. These sleep changes can create a bad cycle when it comes to adequate rest.

And, during people's waking hours, their brains process so much new information that it is outside of their normal routine. Even thinking of small things in Zoom calls, as my children will interrupt me, requires additional energy.

"Our thoughts, our emotions, our physical being, they all use that energy, so we can feel physically fried, emotionally friendly, and also mentally or cognitively fried," said Dr. Sawchuk.

Why are we eating more? Part of this could be eating more because people are more at home.

"Look at this cultural aspect, food is something that makes us feel good, it is something that we enjoy," said Dr. Sawchuk. "And at what point does it become too good?"

Dr. Sawchuk says that the good thing about humans and change is that humans are good at adapting. For some, who experience financial loss or pain or insecure living conditions, that resilience is much more difficult.

"I always try to think that we are six weeks closer to getting to the other side of this," he said.