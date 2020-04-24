What are the rights of my workers? – Up News Info

Since some companies are allowed to reopen starting next week, there are questions about the rights that employees have if they feel insecure.

Larry Schaefer, owner and president of the employment and discrimination law firm Schaefer Halleen, says he received several calls from workers concerned about returning to work.

"There are a lot of people who are petrified," said Schaefer.

He says companies are required by law to provide a safe work environment. In the COVID-19 era, he fears it may be difficult to guarantee.

Schaefer's advice to workers who may feel uncomfortable is "to document very clearly to the employer in writing why they are concerned about going back to work, if there are no adequate protections or if they are unaware of those protections."

Schaefer says there could be grounds for a workers' compensation claim if an employee contracts the virus. But while some companies may go back to work next week, it doesn't mean they will.

"I still haven't found one (of our member businesses) that is planning to open as soon as Monday," said Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.

Weinhagen says many companies will continue to work from home at least until early May, when the current order to stay home expires.

After that, it still says that the workplace will probably take small steps to return to normal.

"Alternate the days when people are in the office," Weinhagen said. "I think it will be a while before we get back to people sitting next to each other in meetings and office settings."

Governor Tim Walz's gradual reopening strategy includes requiring companies to have a preparedness plan to keep workers safe and conduct employee health screenings.

