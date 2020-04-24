Website: Britain's Self-Reference Testing Website Closes After "Significant Demand,quot; – Latest News

A website for essential workers in Britain requesting to be tested for COVID-19 said Friday that it was closed due to high demand just hours after the government increased the number of people eligible for its testing program.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Friday's launch of the new online booking system for more essential workers, such as teachers and delivery drivers, was part of efforts to push Britain's testing program to reach its goal of 100,000 tests per day at the end of the month.

Some health workers and scientists have criticized the government for not moving fast enough to scale up its testing program, and some essential workers stay home with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

"There has been a huge demand for reserve tests today. We apologize for any inconvenience. We continue to rapidly increase availability. Tomorrow there will be more tests available," the health ministry said on Twitter.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the system, which offers home test kits and appointments at test drive sites, had quickly run out of available spaces. He said all 5,000 available home test kits and 15,000 test slot machines had been reserved at transit sites.

"The reason the website stopped taking reservations was because all available slot machines were gone. It will go back online when the next batch of slot machines is available for each day," the spokesperson told reporters.

An existing system for National Health Service employers to reserve tests for workers and tests performed in hospitals or other clinical settings would continue along with the new program, he said.

Some 23,560 tests were carried out on April 22, the last day for which the data is publicly available, and Britain now has a test capacity of just over 51,000.

