Watch Stormi Webster's Adorable Crash Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

The family is first!

Travis Scott pause her Instagram Live to put a movie for her daughter, Stormi Webster. The adorable 2-year-old boy with whom Travis shares Kylie Jenner, made an appearance on her father's Live on Thursday night. In the images captured by fans on social media, Stormi can be heard asking his father to watch a movie.

"I'll be back, I have to put on a movie," Travis told his fans before finishing Live. "See you later."

Travis also had his daughter say "hello,quot; and "goodbye,quot; to his social media followers.

"Stormi took over," Travis posted on his Instagram story along with a video of Stormi in front of a television, which seemed to be playing Fortnite. "I'll be back second."

Later that night, Kylie took to Instagram Story to share a video of her daughter wearing "Stormi,quot; sunglasses and a slightly messy T-shirt.