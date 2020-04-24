Watch Stormi Webster's Adorable Crash Dad Travis Scott's Instagram Live

The family is first!
Travis Scott pause her Instagram Live to put a movie for her daughter, Stormi Webster. The adorable 2-year-old boy with whom Travis shares Kylie Jenner, made an appearance on her father's Live on Thursday night. In the images captured by fans on social media, Stormi can be heard asking his father to watch a movie.
"I'll be back, I have to put on a movie," Travis told his fans before finishing Live. "See you later."
Travis also had his daughter say "hello,quot; and "goodbye,quot; to his social media followers.
"Stormi took over," Travis posted on his Instagram story along with a video of Stormi in front of a television, which seemed to be playing Fortnite. "I'll be back second."
Later that night, Kylie took to Instagram Story to share a video of her daughter wearing "Stormi,quot; sunglasses and a slightly messy T-shirt.
"Stormi your shirt, what did you do for dinner?" Kylie can be heard saying in the video. "You went crazy."
Kylie and Travis, who paused in their relationship in late 2019, recently celebrated Easter break with their daughter. For the occasion, the family went to Kris Jenner& # 39; s house in Palm Springs, California.
"It was raining in Los Angeles and they were expecting some sun. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi," a source told E! News. "It was very different from traditional big family Easter celebrations, but they all zoomed in and stayed connected."
"Kylie really misses her sisters and nieces and nephews, but it has been nice to have Travis around here so much," the source also shared. "He's been at Kylie's house and they've been doing a lot of familiar things."
Regarding the state of their relationship, the source explained: "Things are fine between Kylie and Travis. They are parents and they are in a rut. They love being a family and seeing Stormi who constantly surprises them and makes them laugh. They love it. their little family life together. "
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML619992a562ec110bdf2464d98a32e1a514%%MINIFYHTML619992a562ec110bdf2464d98a32e1a515%