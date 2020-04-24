Watch Jimmy Kimmel's 5-year-old daughter give her a makeover

Jimmy Kimmel debuted with a new look during Thursday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The 52-year-old night host had his 5-year-old daughter Jane put on makeup in honor of Take Your Kid to Work day.
"The reason I look like a My Little Pony bunny or something like that is that today, in case you don't know, it was supposed to be Take Your Child to Work Day, which is a day for many of us now, "said Kimmel, who has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The little lady also did her best for her father's glamor. From brushing an eye shadow to a bit of lipstick, Jane did it all.
"You should look at yourself when you're done OK?" said the boy.
She also added a necklace and bow to complete the makeover.
"Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher?" Kimmel said.
This was not the first time that fans had seen Jane on the show. Earlier this month, Kimmel played a few rounds of Who wants to be a millionaire with Jane and her 3 year old son Club. Spectators also witnessed Tom holland Give Billy and Jane a virtual Spider-Man surprise on the youngest boy's birthday earlier this week.
Jane was not the only celebrity to make an appearance on the air during the Take Your Kids to Work Day. Savannah Guthrieson of Valley (5) and Charley (3), they also made cute cameos in the Thursday episode of Today.
Watch the video to see Jane's work and to see Kimmel's "quarantine monologue,quot;.
