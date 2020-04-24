Watch Jimmy Kimmel's 5-year-old daughter give her a makeover

Jimmy Kimmel debuted with a new look during Thursday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The 52-year-old night host had his 5-year-old daughter Jane put on makeup in honor of Take Your Kid to Work day.

"The reason I look like a My Little Pony bunny or something like that is that today, in case you don't know, it was supposed to be Take Your Child to Work Day, which is a day for many of us now, "said Kimmel, who has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The little lady also did her best for her father's glamor. From brushing an eye shadow to a bit of lipstick, Jane did it all.

"You should look at yourself when you're done OK?" said the boy.

She also added a necklace and bow to complete the makeover.

"Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher?" Kimmel said.