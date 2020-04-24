Warmer Bay area weather led people to seek relief from cabin fever – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After five weeks in the shelter-in-place order, it seems that the cabin fever is starting and more people are leaving. Whether you are walking or driving, it is not difficult to see that there are people in the Bay Area, and most people would say that traffic has increased in recent days.

"It is a little worrisome that there is an increase in traffic between a couple of days ago and today," said Michael Mandel, a San Francisco resident, who was driving to a grocery store.

“I can definitely also see an increase in drivers also on the road. It's not as light as it was four weeks ago, "said resident Peter Stern, who jogged at Golden Gate Park Thursday.

There are no official numbers to back up people's observations. But some people say they are starting to find traffic again in their communities.

“Last week, the week before, there was virtually no traffic found on the way out. And certainly today, there was probably a 50% increase in traffic, ”said Mandel.

At Golden Gate Park, we noticed many bathers, joggers, and bikers.

"You can see today, the numbers are definitely increasing," said Stern. "I would probably say there are 10 times as many people here now as they did a month ago."

“We are heading towards a better climate. So we're looking at better weather, you're going to see, you know, more people who crave a little time outdoors, "said San Francisco General Manager of Parks and Recreation Phil Ginsburg.

He reminded people that as long as they practice social distancing and walk to their local parks, they are not violating the health order. But Ginsburg is concerned that people will become complacent.

"It's not perfect. But I think, in general, people are trying to do the right thing," Ginsburg said. "And what you might be seeing is a lot of people trying to do the right thing maybe at the same time."

On the freeway, we have noticed the afternoon traffic leaving San Francisco for Oakland at the Bay Bridge on Thursday, a sight we haven't seen in a few weeks.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission monitors all bridges in the Bay Area except the Golden Gate Bridge. Their numbers do not show an upward trend in the last month, suggesting that while regional traffic remains stable, local traffic may be increasing.

"It's getting more enjoyable now and I think people just want to do what they can to get out there and release some of the energy," Stern said.

In addition to the good weather, some believe that as the health order continues, the order to stay home begins to wear down some people.