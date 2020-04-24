Wall Street meetings, global stocks plummet: live updates

The federal budget deficit will be almost $ 4 trillion in 2020, the C.B.O. He says.
The Congressional Budget Office said Friday that it expected the federal budget deficit to reach $ 3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, which would be its largest size as part of the economy since World War II.
In a new round of forecasts that officials warned were highly uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic, the budget office said it expected the economy to shrink 5.6 percent over the course of this year, ending 2020 with an unemployment rate of almost 12 percent.
The budget office said it expected a historic drop in economic activity to be recorded this spring, but that the recovery will begin to take hold as social distancing measures are relaxed but not eliminated in late June.
Still, he predicts a slow rise in virus damage to the economy and the federal budget. He projected growth of 2.8 percent in 2021, which would not be close to the sharp rebound that some Trump administration officials have said they expect, and a budget deficit of more than $ 2.1 trillion for fiscal year 2021.
At the close of fiscal year 2020, which ends in September, the budget office now expects the size of the national debt to exceed the economy's annual output, with a debt to gross domestic product of 101 percent.
Shares rose on Friday, when a week of drastic changes in the financial markets came to an end.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Friday afternoon, avoiding a global decline. Shares in Europe and Asia had fallen earlier.
The focus among US traders this week has been on the price of oil after the US benchmark for crude oil crashed into negative territory on Monday, a move that broke the relative calm that had settled in the financial markets. . Shares on Tuesday suffered their biggest drop in three weeks after the drop in oil prices, and even after recovering slightly, the S,amp;P 500 is still on track to end the week with a loss.
Oil prices also rose on Friday, adding to a sharp rally earlier in the week. Still, they remain near record lows amid concerns about oversupply.
Of course, stocks are subject to sudden changes in sentiment or reversals in efforts to reopen economies. Economic and corporate data continues to outline the cost that the coronavirus has charged in the global economy, and US officials stressed that the recovery would be difficult. On Friday, new data showed that the shutdown of the economy has pushed U.S. manufacturing into a free fall.
And even when some companies begin to consider reopening factories, they face opposition in some sectors. For example, the United Automobile Workers union said Thursday it was opposed to companies restarting car production next month, saying it was not yet certain their members would return to work.
Some Republican governors are urging movie theaters to reopen sooner rather than later, despite commercial and public health realities that make the abrupt renovation of tents impractical, if not impossible.
To help restart Georgia's economy, Governor Brian Kemp wants theaters to reopen starting Monday. Tennessee, where Regal Cinemas is located, plans to allow most companies to reopen by the end of next week. South Carolina and Ohio are also restarting their economies. Texas and Florida are eager to do the same.
But movie theaters are worried about opening too soon, Nicole Sperling and Brooks Barnes report.
They don't want to be bundled with meat-packing plants and senior centers as hot spots for the virus. Already in financial trouble, theaters fear that a return too soon may stigmatize them as dangerous places to congregate. And with new Hollywood movies not due to debut until mid-July, at the earliest, the release too soon would only make operators spend money before they can actually recoup customer costs.
"Of course not, we won't open on Monday," Chris Escobar, owner of the 485-seat Plaza Theater in Atlanta, said by phone. "When we do, it will not be due to political pressure. It will be because leading public health experts say our lives are no longer at risk. "
The major theater chains, which operate independently but consult with each other on best practices, are spending their time determining which protocols should be established. These potentially include auditorium seating separation and longer times between performances to allow for more thorough cleaning of theaters.
Consumers have been mistreated by the pandemic. But is it possible that they are seeing light at the end of the tunnel?
According to a closely watched University of Michigan consumer confidence index, it slumped 19.4 percent in April data released on Friday. That's the biggest drop on record in a month, and follows an 11.8 percent drop in March.
But sentiment stabilized, or even increased slightly, from a preliminary reading in early April. Although consumer evaluations of their current economic conditions are in a deep depression, their expectations for the future have decreased much less, suggesting that many Americans expect a relatively rapid economic rebound.
That optimism could provide a much-needed economic shock as companies begin to reopen in the coming weeks. But Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Michigan survey, noted that it also poses a risk: If states move too quickly to return to business as usual and there's a renewed outbreak, it could lower consumer hopes and return the feeling to free fall. .
"The need to re-impose restrictions could cause a deeper and more lasting pessimism for all consumers, even in those states that did not relax their restrictions," he wrote Friday.
In 17 years, Graceann Dorse and her husband, Christopher Webb, have made their film and special effects firm FX WRX a major creative and economic force in New York, navigating natural and financial disasters along the way.
They endured the Great Recession in 2007-9 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which wiped out their first studio in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn. They went through the city's labyrinthine construction permit process to open their state-of-the-art studio in the fall.
But now the coronavirus crisis is jeopardizing their businesses, potentially slashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal investment and secured small business loans, jeopardizing around $ 1 million in special effects equipment in the studio and hurting companies. dozens of film professionals they work with.
In the past month, Dorse and Webb, a cinematographer, have applied for more than a dozen low-interest grants or loans from federal, state, municipal and private groups. Until now, they have been denied, deferred and ignored.
Efforts by the Federal Reserve to stabilize financial markets are increasing substantially, the central bank The first 30-day public report on the programs was shown.
The Fed released details on three of its emergency loans, all of which have been in place since mid-March. One is directed at primary operators, the large banks that serve as the government's conduit to a broader financial system, the other at money market mutual funds, and the third at the commercial paper market, which companies use to leverage financing from short term.
The central bank said it had made about $ 86 billion in total loans to the three facilities. Of these, the mutual fund program had received the most, at $ 51 billion. The Fed only provides aggregated information on the programs, which do not use funds from the CARES Act, and the reports cover the period until April 14.
Commercial paper and money market service are backed by $ 10 billion in funds from the Treasury Department's foreign exchange stabilization fund, which, assuming it is multiplied about 10 times by the Fed's frequently used convention on these programs, it should be able to back up $ 200 billion in Fed loans. The main dealer facility has no credit risk, like the other two programs, so it doesn't require a Treasury backup.
The Fed publishes More up-to-date information on facilities as part of your weekly financial accounts. The most recent edition showed that loans to the money market facility have actually fallen somewhat since April 14, while the use of the primary dealer facility has changed little. The fact that the programs are not increasing their capacity suggests that their mere presence may be sufficient to stabilize markets.
A newer facility that removes Paycheck Protection loans from bank balance sheets, and which will be subject to separate disclosure, has taken about $ 8 billion in loans.
Coronavirus infections are a major problem in meat packing plants in the United States. Several workers have died and many plants have closed or reduced production. Now a complaint on behalf of workers in a Smithfield Foods The pork plant in Milan, Missouri, has brought a renewed focus to working conditions in the industry.
It also seeks to prove a new legal question: whether plant health hazards present a public nuisance.
The complaint says that workers are generally required to stand almost shoulder to shoulder, often have to go for hours without being able to clean or disinfect their hands, and have difficulty taking sick leave. Workers say they are reluctant to cover their mouths by coughing or wiping their faces after sneezing because they may overlook a piece of meat as it progresses, creating a risk of disciplinary action.
The claims appear in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court by an unnamed worker from Smithfield and the Alliance of Rural Community Workers, a local advocacy group whose leadership council includes several other Smithfield workers.
Smithfield said the complaint was without merit. "The health and safety of our employees is our top priority," said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, owned by Hormel FoodHe said Friday that he would close two processing facilities in Willmar, Minnesota, after 14 workers tested positive for the virus.
Dyson won't have to make fans for Britain after all.
Several weeks ago, the British government appealed to companies across the country to help fill the expected deficit of ventilators needed to treat patients with coronavirus.
Among the first to say they would help was Dyson, the manufacturer of vacuum cleaners and hair dryers founded by James Dyson. The company quickly designed its own battery-powered fan and promised to make thousands for the country.
But on Friday, after investing nearly £ 20 million (or $ 25 million) in the project, Dyson announced that he had been told that his fans would no longer be needed. Demand for fans ended up not being as high as originally feared, the company said.
Dyson, the company's founder, said he would not seek a government refund for the investment.
"I have some hope that our fan can still help the response in other countries, but that requires more time and research," he said.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Amazon He said he would no longer offer unlimited free time without pay after the end of April, but would extend the extra pay for workers at his warehouse until mid-May. Workers who do not report to work in May will accumulate unexcused absences unless they qualify for a leave of absence under certain circumstances, such as if they are at high risk for complications from the coronavirus. The additional pay, which includes an increase of $ 2 per hour and double the hourly wage for overtime, will run until May 16.
Metro Goldwyn Mayer It fired about 50 employees, or about 7 percent of its workforce. In a company-wide memorandum, MGM's executive team said "permanent reductions,quot; were necessary "to operate more effectively in a changing media landscape, both during this pandemic and beyond."
Amazon It has made a significant donation to a British charity that supports people in the book trade whose business has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. David Hicks, executive director of Book Trade Charity, said Friday that his organization had received a donation of £ 250,000, or $ 309,000, from Amazon.
The manufacturing sector was struggling even before the pandemic; now the near closure of the economy has led it to a free fall. New orders for durable goods, such as cars and washing machines, fell 14.4 percent in March, one of the largest declines on record, the The Census Bureau reported Friday. Non-defensive capital goods orders, a measure of business investment, fell 33.4 percent, mainly due to a large drop in aircraft orders, including Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet.
Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol released a statement on Friday warning against the misuse of their products after President Trump theorized about the potential medical benefits of disinfectants in fighting the virus. "As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)," the company said.
The mood among German business managers is more pessimistic than ever. the Ifo InstituteThe monthly survey of business sentiment, a reliable indicator of the direction of Europe's largest economy, fell to its lowest level, the research organization in Munich said on Friday.
The rating agency Standard & Poor & # 39; s It issued a more pessimistic view of roughly two dozen of the major European banks, which means that lenders face a higher risk of downgrades that would make it more costly to raise money in capital markets. Among the banks that S,amp;P now considers to have a negative outlook are: German bank and Commerzbank in Germany; ING Group in the Netherlands; Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank in Great Britain; and BNP Paribas and Agricultural Credit in France.
