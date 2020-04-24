Wall Street meetings, global stocks plummet: live updates

Amazon He said he would no longer offer unlimited free time without pay after the end of April, but would extend the extra pay for workers at his warehouse until mid-May. Workers who do not report to work in May will accumulate unexcused absences unless they qualify for a leave of absence under certain circumstances, such as if they are at high risk for complications from the coronavirus. The additional pay, which includes an increase of $ 2 per hour and double the hourly wage for overtime, will run until May 16.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer It fired about 50 employees, or about 7 percent of its workforce. In a company-wide memorandum, MGM's executive team said "permanent reductions,quot; were necessary "to operate more effectively in a changing media landscape, both during this pandemic and beyond."

Amazon It has made a significant donation to a British charity that supports people in the book trade whose business has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. David Hicks, executive director of Book Trade Charity, said Friday that his organization had received a donation of £ 250,000, or $ 309,000, from Amazon.

The manufacturing sector was struggling even before the pandemic; now the near closure of the economy has led it to a free fall. New orders for durable goods, such as cars and washing machines, fell 14.4 percent in March, one of the largest declines on record, the The Census Bureau reported Friday. Non-defensive capital goods orders, a measure of business investment, fell 33.4 percent, mainly due to a large drop in aircraft orders, including Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet.

Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol released a statement on Friday warning against the misuse of their products after President Trump theorized about the potential medical benefits of disinfectants in fighting the virus. "As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)," the company said.

The mood among German business managers is more pessimistic than ever. the Ifo InstituteThe monthly survey of business sentiment, a reliable indicator of the direction of Europe's largest economy, fell to its lowest level, the research organization in Munich said on Friday.